Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market would exceed USD 75.10 billion by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market would exceed USD 75.10 billion by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

The growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by growing health consciousness among consumers, soaring demand for functional foods, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related and gastrointestinal diseases, and surging consumer interest in dietary supplements, says this report.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market was estimated at USD 46.95 billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 75.10 billion by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2028. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the market size and estimations, wavering market trends, drivers & opportunities, major investment pockets, top winning strategies, and the competitive scenario.

Nutraceutical ingredients consist of substances that are added to a range of functional foods and beverages with the purpose of enhancing their nutritive value, along with the taste, appearance, and sensory characteristics of end products. Increasing initiatives to introduce novel, superior quality products in the market to address the burgeoning demand from consumers for better taste, nutrition profile, and flavor would pave the way for market growth. Additionally, rising consumer preference for dietary products capable of controlling blood sugar & cholesterol levels and improving bowel health is likely to positively influence nutraceutical ingredients market growth in the future.  

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2223

High consumption of vitamins by the geriatric population, coupled with growing health consciousness among the population, has accelerated the consumption of vitamin supplements on a daily basis for better health & fitness. Multiple health benefits of vitamins are encouraging consumers to include vitamins in their diets, which would promote product uptake. Owing to these factors, the vitamins product segment was valued at more than USD 7.55 billion in 2021 and is slated to record substantial growth through the analysis timespan.

Meanwhile, the amino acids product segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% over the review period. Several uses of amino acids in various industries, such as animal feed, dietary supplements, and food & beverage, are speculated to augment segmental expansion through 2028.

Key reasons for global nutraceutical ingredients market growth:

  1. Growing consumption of protein-fortified functional foods.
  2. Increasing consumer interest towards adoption of vitamins in diets.
  3. Extensive scope of application of amino acids in various end-use sectors.
  4. Surging demand for organic & chemical-free ingredients in personal care products.

2028 forecasts show the ‘functional beverages’ segment retaining its dominance:

Based on application, the functional beverages segment is expected to depict over 6.5% CAGR through the assessment timeframe. Functional beverages help in increasing immunity, enhancing cognitive functioning, boosting energy, and weight management. Shifting consumer inclination from carbonated drinks to functional beverages due to increased health consciousness is anticipated to foster the segmental outlook over the forthcoming years.

Europe to maintain its top status in terms of revenue:

On the regional spectrum, the Europe nutraceutical ingredients market was valued at roughly USD 12.45 billion in 2021 and is poised to register significant gains through the forecast period. Robust growth in cardiovascular diseases in the region and changing lifestyles of European people are set to drive the demand for functional foods and beverages. Booming demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food & beverage products is primed to bolster nutraceutical ingredients market development in Europe.

Request for the Customization of this Report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2223

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on nutraceutical ingredients market:

The COVID-19 outbreak escalated the demand for immune-boosting supplements like vitamins. By October 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic had already infected more than 230 million people worldwide. This increased the prominence of preventative healthcare and prophylactic measures, thereby fueling the consumption of health supplements among consumers to strengthen their immune response against the COVID-19-causing novel coronavirus, which has been favorable for market growth during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Key market players operating in the global nutraceutical ingredients industry include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill, Arla Foods, BASF, Roquette Freres, DSM, Ingredion, and Tate & Lyle, among others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

CONTACT: Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.