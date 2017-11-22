Global Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Robust Rate and Reach $11.1 Billion, Side-by-Side Vehicle (SSV) Type is Likely to Grow at the Highest Rate

Detroit, Mich., Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Global Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market by Vehicle Type (All-Terrain Vehicles and Side-by-Side Vehicles), by Product Type (Utility, Recreational/Utility, Sports, and Youth), by Application Type (Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military, Hunting, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

The Global Off-Road Vehicles Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global off-road vehicles market offers robust growth during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach US $11.1 billion in 2022, which offers an opportunity to the industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of off-road vehicles market in the global utility vehicles industry. The author of the report cited recovery of the global economy and increasing disposable income, growing recreational and touring activities, an advancement in the ORV technology, and increasing usage of ORVs in agriculture and military operations as the major factors proliferating the demand for ORVs globally.

As per the report, SSV is projected to remain the larger and faster growing vehicle type in the global ORVs market during the forecast period. SSV offers numerous advantages over ATVs, such as better riding experience, rollover protection bars, and ease of mobility. These factors significantly reduce the number of accidents and injuries as compared to ATVs.

Based on product type, utility is projected to remain the most dominant product type in the global ORVs market during the forecast period. All major players have an excellent product portfolio for the utility ORVs. Sports segment is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by increasing tourism and recreational activities across the globe.

Register here for free sample on the global off-road vehicles (ORVs) market

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for ORVs over the next five years. The USA is the growth engine of the North American as well as global ORVs market. The country alone accounted for more than 50% of the global ORV sales in 2016. Asia-Pacific is relatively a small market but is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by an increasing demand for Powersports in China, Australia, and India.

The global ORVs market is highly consolidated with the top five players accounting for more than 70% share in 2016. Major players in ORVs market are Polaris Industries Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yahama Motor Co., Ltd., BRP Inc., and Arctic Cat, Inc.

Report Features

This industry research report from Stratview Research provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the research report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts having an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Ritesh Gandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: +1-313-307-4176