Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Will Reach USD 122.60 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global oil and gas analytics market was USD 14.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 122.60 billion by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 35.59% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Oil and Gas Analytics Market By Application (Upstream Operations, Midstream Operations, and Downstream Operations), By Deployment Platform (On-Premises and Hosted), and By Service (Professional, Integration, and Cloud): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global oil and gas analytics market was USD 14.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 122.60 billion by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 35.59% between 2019 and 2025.

Analytical solutions for the oil and gas sector will help the related industries in having an aggregate view of their operations, aid in keeping up with the fiery/changing global market, fulfill dynamic customer needs, and adhere to strict government regulations. These solutions help organizations to better understand the overall lifecycle and work efficiently and effectively with the given resources. The oil and gas analytics help in analyzing the supply chain performance and identify the source of production loss. The rising global demand for oil and gas as a fuel is expected to boost the oil and gas analytics market. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of oil and gas in automobiles, public transports, aviation industry, power industry, and two-wheelers for commuting, both to and fro from work and leisure, will also propel the oil and gas analytics market. However, the oil extraction machines face harsh environments in deep waters and deserts and rising maintenance cost of oil refineries may hinder the oil and gas analytics market growth in the upcoming years.

Browse through 54 Tables & 24 Figures spread over 137 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market: Software, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Growth, Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/oil-gas-analytics-market

The global oil and gas analytics market is fragmented on the basis of application, deployment platform, and service. The application segment of the market includes downstream, midstream, and upstream operations. Midstream and downstream operations are crucial, due to the complex nature of the supply chain and difficult processing of inflammable materials and products. Video analysis provides complete surveillance of oil pipelines across various supply chains. Additionally, the growing competition among refineries and volatile feedstock are forcing organizations to opt for analytical software, which will further boost these segments. By service, the oil and gas analytics market comprises cloud, integration, and professional services. Based on deployment, the market consists of hosted and on-premises. The hosted platform is expected to grow notably over the anticipated time period.

North America is expected to grow substantially in the oil and gas analytics market in the years ahead, owing to its use for various commercial and household applications. The regional expansion of oil refineries and the growing exploration of new oil ridges are also supporting this regional market’s growth. Moreover, increased government spending is another growth factor. Additionally, the analytical software helps the oil industry in resolving and achieving low maintenance and operational costs.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/oil-gas-analytics-market

Europe will hold a substantial share of the global oil and gas analytics market, especially for downstream operations. The rising demand for better corporate functions and refining process is expected to propel this regional market. Moreover, the UK, France, and Germany are likely to register major growth rates, owing to the early adoption of digital technology in optimizing oil and gas operations in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a substantial rate over the anticipated timeframe in the oil and gas analytics market. This regional growth can be attributed to the rising number of government initiatives to enhance and optimize the extraction process of oil and gas. Moreover, the market is anticipated to grow due to the improving living standards of the regional population. Additionally, the leading companies providing upstream oil and gas services across the region are focusing more on research and development activities for developing sampling techniques along with increasing their investments in product innovation processes.

Browse the full “Oil and Gas Analytics Market By Application (Upstream Operations, Midstream Operations, and Downstream Operations), By Deployment Platform (On-Premises and Hosted), and By Service (Professional, Integration, and Cloud): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oil-gas-analytics-market

In Latin America, Argentina and Brazil will depict notable growth in the oil and gas analytics market. This can be attributed to the rising use of big data for oil and gas services to make proactive decisions in real-time. The Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate market growth in the upcoming years, owing to the rapid commercialization and urbanization across the region along with rising downstream operations due to rapid refinery expansion to fulfill petroleum demand.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/oil-gas-analytics-market

Some noticeable players of the oil and gas analytics market are Accenture, Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, EMC Corporation, IBM, SAP, Oracle, and Teradata.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/861

This report segments the global oil and gas analytics market into:

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market: By Application

Upstream Operations Exploration and Drilling Analytics Production Planning and Forecasting Analytics Field Surveillance and Monitoring Analytics Equipment Maintenance Management Analytics Workforce Management Analytics Asset Performance Analytics

Midstream Operations Fleet Analytics Pipeline SCADA Analytics Storage Optimization Analytics

Downstream Operations Pricing Analytics Commodity Trading Analytics Refining Analytics Demand Forecasting Analytics



Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market: By Deployment Platform

On-Premises

Hosted

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market: By Service

Professional Services

Integration Services

Cloud Services

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

VFX Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vfx-market

Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aomputer-aided-manufacturing-market

Spend Analytics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/spend-analytics-market

Visual Search Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/visual-search-market

Digital Business Support System Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/digital-business-support-system-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Visit Our Blog: http://zmrnewsnetwork.com | http://www.clickfeaturetech.com | https://prosampleresume.com

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com