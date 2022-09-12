Global Online Gambling Market & Betting Market Size Worth $ 145.6 Billion by 2030 at a 12% CAGR: Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Online Gambling & Betting Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 58.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 145.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bet365, GVC Holdings PLC, William Hill, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Betsson AB, The Stars Group Inc., Sky Betting and Gaming, 888 Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC and others.

Sandy, USA, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Online Gambling & Betting Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Game Form (Poker, Casino, Bingo, Sports Betting, Lottery, Others), By Device (Desktop, Mobile, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Gambling Market & Online Betting Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 58.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 145.6 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The global Online Gambling & Betting market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, further segmented into the regional and country-level market size and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides the market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, the impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.

Online Gambling & Betting Market: Overview

Online gambling is referred to as internet betting or internet gambling, comprising online games. In other words, any gambling conducted over the internet is online gambling. These include betting on live or virtual games. Online Gambling & Betting involves three elements, i.e., consideration, risk, and a prize. Online Gambling & Betting services enable users to risk their money.

Growth Factors

The Online Gambling & Betting market is propelled by the rising smartphone, increasing internet penetration, and growing spending capabilities of individuals.

Additionally, the players operating in the market constantly invest in new technology to improve the overall user experience, thus keeping the players engaged. Further, the market is expected to boost with the involvement of female casino patronage and cashless payment methods. Also, virtual reality and blockchain technologies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Online Gambling & Betting Market. Moreover, operators provide exciting promotions and tournaments to attract newcomers.

This includes bonus cash programs or varied betting options. This, in turn, supports the growth of the market. Also, the rising number of sports events is fueling sports betting options.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 58.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 145.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Bet365, GVC Holdings PLC, William Hill, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Betsson AB, The Stars Group Inc., Sky Betting and Gaming, 888 Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC, and Others Key Segment By Game Form, Device, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research,

Segmental Overview

The market for Online Gambling & Betting is the segmented game type and device. By game type, sports betting is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2021. The growth in various sports events, such as boxing, baseball, handball, and basketball, is boosting the market for sports betting. Based on the device, the mobile phone segment is dominating the market.

Most operators in the Online Gambling & Betting market are offering mobile phone app-based platforms to customers. These apps are user-friendly, which is propelling market growth. Also, the widespread use of smartphones and the rise in internet penetration are boosting the Online Gambling & Betting Market.

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis on Online Gambling & Betting also involves a separate section dedicated to major players operating in the market. Our analysts offer an understanding of the financial statements of all the key participants, their product portfolios and SWOT analysis. Moreover, the report also offers a competitive landscape chapter, including strategic key development, market share, and global market ranking analysis of the players mentioned.

Some of the prominent players

Bet365

GVC Holdings PLC

William Hill

Paddy Power Betfair PLC

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Betsson AB

The Stars Group Inc.

Sky Betting and Gaming

888 Holdings PLC

Kindred Group PLC

Online Gambling & Betting Report ScopeRecent Development

July 2022: Bragg Gaming Group expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive for launching online casino content with BetRivers.ca Brand based in Ontario.

Bragg Gaming Group expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive for launching online casino content with BetRivers.ca Brand based in Ontario. April 2022: Gaming Innovation Group, iGaming Technology Company, signed the head of terms agreement with Aspers Group, tier 1 UK retail operator for a platform and managed services.

The global online gambling & betting market is segmented as follows:

The global online gambling & betting market is segmented as follows:

By Game Form

Poker

Casino

Bingo

Sports Betting

Lottery

Others

By Device

Desktop

Mobile

Others

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Online Gambling & Betting market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Online Gambling & Betting market size was valued at around USD 58.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 145.6 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on game type segmentation, the sports betting segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on device segmentation, the mobile phone segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on region, the Europe region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

