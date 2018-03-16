Global Ophthalmics Partnering 2012-2018: Directory of 400+ Deals

Dublin, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Ophthalmics Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Ophthalmics Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full collection of Ophthalmics disease deals signed between the world’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2012.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor’s product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Ophthalmics disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Ophthalmics deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Ophthalmics deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Ophthalmics partnering deals signed and announced since 2012. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Ophthalmics partnering and dealmaking since 2012.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Ophthalmics technologies and products.

Report scope

Global Ophthalmics Partnering 2012 to 2018 includes:

Trends in Ophthalmics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of Ophthalmics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Ophthalmics deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 3500 Ophthalmics deal records

The leading Ophthalmics deals by value since 2012

Most active Ophthalmics dealmakers since 2012

The report includes deals for the following indications: Age-related macular degeneration, Blindness, Cataracts, Conjunctivitis, Diabetic macular edema, Dry eye, Glaucoma, Ocular hypertension, Retinal detachment Retinopathy, Diabetic retinopathy, Uveitis, plus other ophthalmic indications.

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 – Introduction

Chapter 2 – Trends in Ophthalmics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Ophthalmics partnering over the years

2.3. Ophthalmics partnering by deal type

2.4. Ophthalmics partnering by industry sector

2.5. Ophthalmics partnering by stage of development

2.6. Ophthalmics partnering by technology type

2.7. Ophthalmics partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 – Financial deal terms for Ophthalmics partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Ophthalmics partnering

3.3. Ophthalmics partnering headline values

3.4. Ophthalmics deal upfront payments

3.5. Ophthalmics deal milestone payments

3.6. Ophthalmics royalty rates

Chapter 4 – Leading Ophthalmics deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Ophthalmics partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Ophthalmics

4.4. Top Ophthalmics deals by value

Chapter 5 – Ophthalmics contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ophthalmics partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 – Ophthalmics dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Ophthalmics therapeutic target

Appendices

Appendix 1 – Directory of Ophthalmics deals by company A-Z 2012 to 2018

Appendix 2 – Directory of Ophthalmics deals by deal type 2012 to 2018

Appendix 3 – Directory of Ophthalmics deals by stage of development 2012 to 2018

Appendix 4 – Directory of Ophthalmics deals by technology type 2012 to 2018

