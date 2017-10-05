Global Optical Transport Network Market, 2025

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Optical Transport Network Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Optical Transport Network is expected to grow US$ 33.44 billion by 2025 from US$ 11.70 billion in 2016

Currently, APAC is the leader in implementations of optic transport network solutions for various communication purposes. China leads currently the world market having a market share close to 20% of the entire global market. US and China lead the current market scenario. The technologically advanced regions of North America and Europe follow APAC market in terms of deployments of optical transport network.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is Optical Transport Network consolidation due to growing competition. Optical Transport Network is about to see consolidation on many accounts. Either the smaller companies of the ecosystem would be acquired by the larger ones or the smaller companies are about to extinguish.

The companies that survive in the ecosystem would be on account of innovations and to support the digital workplace or modernize corporate data infrastructures. The OTN vendors would be classified in a broader category and be acquired by players who want to add high speed internet feature to their larger platform of technology.

Optical Transport Network by end-user vertical is segmented into Communication Service Providers, Enterprises and Government. The rising needs for increased bandwidth capacities in the enterprise are some of the trends contributing to the emerging optical transport network. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding OTN capabilities that improve the data transfer speeds and connectivity.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Optical Transport Network Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Optical Transport Network Market – By Technology

3.2.2 Optical Transport Network Market – By Component and Service

3.2.3 Optical Transport Network Market – By End-User Vertical

3.2.4 Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America – PEST Analysis

4 Optical Transport Network Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Key Market Drivers

4.3 Key Market Restraints

4.4 Key Market Opportunities

4.5 Future Trends

5 Optical Transport Network Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Optical Transport Network Market Overview

5.2 Global Optical Transport Network Market forecast and analysis

6 Optical Transport Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Technology market forecast and analysis

6.3 Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) market forecast and analysis

6.4 Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) market forecast and analysis

7 Optical Transport Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Component and Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Components market forecast and analysis

7.3 Optical Switch Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Optical Switch market forecast and analysis

7.4 Optical Transport Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Optical Transport market forecast and analysis

7.5 Optical Packet Platform Market

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Optical Packet Platform market forecast and analysis

7.6 Services market forecast and analysis

7.7 Network Design Market

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Network Design market forecast and analysis

7.8 Network Maintenance and Support Market

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Network Maintenance and Support market forecast and analysis

8 Optical Transport Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End User Verticals

8.1 Overview

8.2 End User Verticals market forecast and analysis

8.3 Communication Service Providers Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Communication Service Providers market forecast and analysis

8.4 Enterprises Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Enterprises market forecast and analysis

8.5 Government Market

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Government market forecast and analysis

9 Optical Transport Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

10.1 Mergers & acquisitions

10.2 Market Initiatives

10.3 New developments

10.4 Investment scenarios

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product mapping

11.2 Market positioning/ Market Share

12 Optical Transport Network Market, Key Company Profiles

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

ADVA Optical Networking

Infinera

Ciena

Aliathan Technology

ADTRAN

