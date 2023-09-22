The integration of optoelectronics with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is enabling smart sensing, imaging, and control applications

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The optoelectronics market was estimated to have acquired US$ 42.9 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 9.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 97.8 billion.

The key element driving the market for optoelectronics is the increased demand for consumer electronics. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other consumer electronic devices has driven the demand for optoelectronic components such as displays, sensors, and LEDs.

The demand for optoelectronics is also being driven by growing adoption of LED lighting. The transition to energy-efficient lighting solutions, particularly LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes), is a significant driver of the optoelectronics market. LEDs offer long lifespans, energy savings, and environmental benefits.

The automotive industry is increasingly integrating optoelectronic components for applications like adaptive headlights, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors for autonomous vehicles, and in-cabin lighting. The deployment of 5G networks and the expansion of optical fiber networks for high-speed data transmission are driving demand for optoelectronic components, including optical transceivers and photodetectors.

Optoelectronic sensors, lasers, and imaging technologies are vital in various medical applications, such as diagnostics, surgical equipment, and non-invasive monitoring devices. The industrial sector is adopting optoelectronic sensors and devices for automation, robotics, quality control, and process monitoring to improve efficiency and productivity.

Market Snapshot:

Key Findings of the Market Report

Optoelectronics are essential for security and surveillance applications, including facial recognition systems, biometric scanners, and infrared cameras.

Optoelectronics are used in aerospace applications, such as satellite communications, space exploration, and navigation systems.

The trend toward smaller and more compact electronic devices is driving the miniaturization of optoelectronic components, enabling their integration into smaller form factors.

Advancements in materials science are leading to the development of new materials with enhanced optical and electronic properties, improving the performance of optoelectronic devices.

Market Trends for Optoelectronics

The growing popularity of wearable health devices, including fitness trackers and smartwatches, presents opportunities for optoelectronic sensors and displays.

The ongoing global rollout of 5G networks will create opportunities for optoelectronic components supporting high-speed data transmission.

Quantum technologies, including quantum optics and photonics, offer promising opportunities for ultra-secure communications and advanced computing.

The increasing need for monitoring air and water quality, as well as climate change, will drive demand for optoelectronic sensors and detectors.

Market for Optoelectronics: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the optoelectronics market in different regions. These are:

North America

North America n held around 39.0% share in terms of value in 2021. The region is a major market for consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and televisions. The continual demand for advanced displays, cameras, and sensors in these devices fuels the growth of the optoelectronics market.

The region is home to numerous data centers and cloud computing facilities. The facilities require high-speed optical communication components, such as optical transceivers and fiber optics, to handle massive data traffic.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held a market share of 31.0% in 2021. The region’s expanding industrial sector is adopting automation and robotics technologies. Optoelectronic sensors, lasers, and vision systems play a vital role in industrial automation applications, improving efficiency and productivity.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for automobiles in the world. The automotive industry in the region is incorporating optoelectronic components for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), LiDAR sensors, and in-cabin displays.

Global Optoelectronics Market: Key Players

A few dominant worldwide firms hold the majority of the market share in the optoelectronics industry. The market’s major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines.

The big players’ primary strategy includes mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global optoelectronics market:

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ams-OSRAM AG

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Jenoptik AG

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Sharp Corporation

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

TT Electronics

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Key developments in the global optoelectronics market are:

In 2023, Samsung Electronics announced the development of a new micro-LED display technology that is thinner, brighter, and more energy-efficient than previous generations.

In 2023, Sony Corporation announced the development of a new image sensor with a resolution of 400 megapixels, which is the highest resolution of any image sensor on the market.

In the same year, OmniVision Technologies announced the development of a new automotive image sensor that is designed for autonomous driving and other advanced driver assistance systems.

In 2022, LG Electronics announced the development of a new OLED display technology that is designed for use in augmented reality and virtual reality headsets.

In the same year, Rohm Co., Ltd. announced the development of a new power semiconductor that is designed for use in electric vehicles and other high-power applications.

Global Optoelectronics Market Segmentation

Product Type Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs) Laser Diodes Solar Cells Photodiodes Image Sensors Others (Optoisolators, Phototransistors, etc.)

Material Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Indium Phosphide (InP) Gallium Nitride (GaN) Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Silicon Carbide

End-use Industry Automotive Aerospace & Defense Consumer Electronics IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Energy & Power Others (Research & Academia, Industrial, etc.)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



