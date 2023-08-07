Growing investments by governments to reduce chemical waste release is expected to bode well for market expansion

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global outdoor trash can market is estimated to grow at a 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of US$ 2.4 billion is expected by the end of the forecast period. In the present-day global scenario, countries are grappling with the escalating volume of waste produced each year.

Consequently, governments worldwide are actively seeking waste management solutions to combat the proliferation of diseases and pollution. For instance, India has established the Swachh Bharat Mission to expedite efforts towards universal access to water, sanitation, and emphasize sanitation practices.

The European Union has implemented policies aimed at recycling waste materials into clean, renewable energy sources, thereby bolstering environmental conditions across its member nations. These initiatives undertaken by different countries are focused on enhancing waste disposal methods, consequently driving the demand for waste management products like trash cans, trash bags, and related items.

The increasing demand from both governments and the global population is stimulating sales in the trash can industry, thereby fostering growth in the market.

The quantity of waste generated annually is significantly impacted by the rapid industrialization and urbanization occurring across different regions of the globe. The World Bank reports an estimated annual production of 2.01 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste, with approximately 33% of this waste not being properly managed from an environmental standpoint. Given the environmental and health problems posed by these waste materials, there has been a recent surge in the demand for efficient waste management solutions.

In light of the labor-intensive and time-consuming nature of traditional waste management methods, their effectiveness has diminished. Consequently, numerous organizations are now seeking innovative solutions to monitor and handle waste, creating a favorable environment for market growth.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.4 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Material, By Capacity, By Price, By End-user, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Bearicuda Bins, Busch Systems International Inc., Commercial Zone, Forte Products, Glaro Inc., Newell Brands, Toter LLC, United Solutions Inc., Witt Industries, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global outdoor trash can market is expected to be worth US$ 1.67 billion as of 2023.

From 2023 to 2031, the market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6 %.

By material, aluminum trash cans are expected to generate significant demand with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the commercial segment is expected to lead the market in 2023, while growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

As per TMR projections, the demand for outdoor trash can in United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period.

Outdoor Trash Can Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

The projected increase in solid waste production is set to drive market growth in the coming years. The rapid global population growth is resulting in a significant rise in the generation of solid waste which is expected to fuel the demand for outdoor trash cans.

Rising government investment in waste management is expected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period. The adoption of smart sensor technology is emerging as a notable trend in outdoor waste management which will most likely propel market growth.

Stringent government regulations aimed at reducing chemical waste release into the environment are expected to augment the demand for outdoor trash cans.

Outdoor Trash Can Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the global trash can market in 2022, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to accumulate over 44% market share by end of the forecast period.

The demand for outdoor trash cans in the region is expected to rise with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The region’s dominance can be attributed to the growing population and the availability of a wide range of trash can variants that cater to consumer preferences and requirements.

Due to a higher percentage of urban population, North America is anticipated to capture a substantial market share of 26.8% in 2023. The sales of trash cans in the region are projected to proliferate at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The market’s expansion is driven by increased consumer and organizational awareness, adoption of new technologies, and the presence of technology companies supporting smart outdoor trash bin providers in the region.

Outdoor Trash Can Market: Prominent Players

The global market for outdoor trash cans is characterized by several regional and global entities. Some key outdoor trash can providers profiled by TMR include:

Bearicuda Bins

Busch Systems International Inc.

Commercial Zone

Forte Products

Glaro Inc.

Newell Brands

Toter LLC

United Solutions Inc.

Witt Industries

Other Key Players

Prominent developments in the outdoor trash can market domain by key players are as follows:

Busch Systems introduced the Renegade and Outlaw series of containers in October 2022, which are exclusively crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled materials.

Commercial Zone unveiled the Durable Parkview DualCoat Containers in August 2022, incorporating a two-step coating process that enhances their durability as metal containers.

Toter made a significant breakthrough in January 2022 with the introduction of EVR-GreenTM, the industry’s first cart body constructed entirely from 100% recycled materials, eliminating the need for virgin resin.

Outdoor Trash Can Market- Key Segments

By Material Aluminum Concrete Metal Plastic Stainless Steel

By Capacity Below 20 gal 20 gal to 40 gal Above 40 gal

By Price Below US$ 200 US$ 200 to US$ 400 Above US$ 400

By End-user Residential Commercial Industrial Others

By Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company Websites Offline



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

