Licella, Amcor and Mondelēz International partner to help promote a circular pack economy

Collaboration supports construction of one of the country’s first advanced recycling facilities – an important step toward net zero packaging waste

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ), the company with iconic snack brands Cadbury, The Natural Confectionery Company, Pascall and others, today joined forces with leaders in the packaging supply chain to further advance a circular economy for plastic packaging in Australia. Together with Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, the company is investing in advanced recycling technology pioneer Licella.

The investments announced today will help Licella progress construction of one of the first advanced recycling facilities in Australia. Licella will use its innovative Catalytic Hydrothermal Reactor (Cat-HTR™) technology to recycle end-of-life plastic back into a crude oil substitute suitable to produce new food-grade plastic packaging.

Cat-HTR™ is an advanced hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) technology, which uses hot, pressurized water to continuously recycle end-of-life plastic that would otherwise be sent to landfill. The new Australian facility, called Advanced Recycling Victoria (ARV), is anticipated to initially process about 20,000 tons per year of end-of-life plastic, with plans to scale up to 120,000 tons per year. Through Amcor, Mondelēz International expects to have access to recycled content from this site to meet much of its Australian soft plastic packaging needs, significantly reducing its need for virgin plastic in Australia.

With sustainability as the fourth pillar of Mondelēz International’s long-term business strategy, the company’s sustainability initiatives are designed to drive growth and create value for its many stakeholders. Recognizing the environmental challenges associated with packaging waste, the company strives to work with partners across the value chain to help support a circular economy for packaging waste. Through its ‘Light and Right’ packaging strategy, Mondelēz International aims to remove unnecessary packaging and simplify packaging materials across the business.

“While plastic plays an important part in the security, quality, protection and preservation of food products, there is a gap in sustainable local recycling solutions,” says Christine Montenegro McGrath, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Impact and Sustainability Officer at Mondelēz International.

“Our packaging strategy is focused on using better packaging and helping to build better systems,” said McGrath. “This investment brings together multiple stakeholders in the supply chain to scale the infrastructure and technology needed to help create a more sustainable future for plastics and is part of our longer-term focus on working toward our goal of net-zero packaging waste by supporting circular economies.”

CEO of Licella, Dr Len Humphreys, says leadership from industry is needed to help bring Australia closer to more sustainable plastic waste solutions that deliver both economic and environmental benefits.

“This is the leading technology of its kind globally, and it was developed here in Australia. This investment will help advance our Australian facility at a time when demand for sustainable plastic solutions, that also help provide food-grade recycled content, is growing exponentially,” Humphreys said.

Amcor delivers a number of packaging solutions containing more sustainable materials, including recycled content, says Frank Lehmann, Vice President of Corporate Venturing and Open Innovation at Amcor. “Amcor is continually seeking opportunities to invest in new technologies that will bring long-term benefits to our customers, consumers and the planet. We recognize our products can play a vital role in the circular economy, and partnerships like this enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions for our customers, like Mondelēz International,” said Lehmann.

Mike Cash, President of Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific, added, “Amcor will be able to meet increasing customer demand for recycled content in the region with this investment, as well as take another step closer to achieving our target of 30% recycled content across Amcor’s portfolio by 2030.”

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. www.amcor.com

About Licella and Cat-HTR™

Licella Holdings (Licella) are technology pioneers who have developed the patented Catalytic Hydrothermal Reactor (Cat-HTR™) platform, an innovative form of advanced recycling. The Cat-HTR™ is the world’s most commercially advanced hydrothermal liquefaction (‘HTL’) technology – the next-generation of advanced recycling. HTL chemically transforms a wide range of waste plastics into a high-quality oil, a direct substitute for fossil oil. In doing so, it unlocks a circular economy for plastic that would otherwise go to landfill and helps drive towards net zero carbon. www.licella.com www.advancedrecyclingvictoria.com

* The Mondelēz International deal is expected to close in the coming days.