According to Future Market Insights, As the spotlight on sustainability intensifies, there is a burgeoning opportunity to develop and promote packer bottles crafted from biodegradable and recyclable materials, aligning with eco-conscious consumer demands.

NEWARK, DEL, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The packer bottle market size is projected to surpass US$ 5.7 billion in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 10.2 billion by 2033. The packer bottle market share is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Adopting edible and biodegradable materials in packer bottles displays an ongoing dedication to environmental preservation as sustainability becomes essential to corporate social responsibility. This environmentally responsible action lessens the brand’s environmental impact and appeals to the expanding market of environmentally concerned consumers. This converts into a differentiator for the company that distinguishes it from competitors and could draw in a committed clientele that supports environmentally friendly business operations.

Packer bottles must have UV protection and filtering technology in sectors like skincare and cosmetics. It protects the stability and effectiveness of light-sensitive items throughout time, guaranteeing their integrity. This feature is an influential selling factor in the beauty and wellness industry, where product quality is crucial. Products with enhanced protection and lifespan can be priced more by brands, boosting their profit margins and building their image.

A noticeable trend towards incorporating cutting-edge anti-counterfeiting mechanisms inside packer bottle packaging has emerged in response to the growth of fake goods. These safety precautions, which increase product security and authenticity, include tamper-evident seals, distinctive QR codes, and holographic labels. This pattern is a reaction to the growing worries about customer trust, brand protection, and product safety.

Key Takeaways from Packer Bottle Market Report:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 5.1 billion.

The market grew at a 1.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 5.5 billion.

Tablets & capsules held 47.6% of shares in 2023.

Pharmaceuticals held 78.1% of market shares in 2023.

The packer bottle market size in Canada will develop at a 4.2% CAGR through 2033.

The packer bottle market in India will thrive at a 7.7% CAGR through 2033.

The packer bottle market in Thailand will flourish at a 6.6% CAGR through 2033.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

Proco Machinery, a producer of automation solutions for the bespoke bottling and packaging sector, introduced the new Proco Collaborative Robot Packer in March 2023. The automated system attempts to boost production while addressing the rising labor shortage.

MGS, a pioneer in packaging automation systems, unveiled its new Matrix TL top-loading case packer in May 2023.

ImpacX collaborated with Gatorade to offer Smart Gx Bottles in October 2022.

Note from the Analysts:

“The packer bottle market intersects with innovation, personalization, and sustainability. It’s a terrain that encourages flexibility and foresight. As the market evolves, those who embrace change, engage in research and development, and produce package solutions that suit the diversified expectations of an ecologically concerned and technologically smart world will be rewarded. The packer bottle industry has a plethora of options for both enterprises and investors, and the ability to capitalize on these chances will be the hallmark of success in this dynamic and ever-changing environment.” Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights

The key Players Are:

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Comar LLC

Graham Packaging Company

Maynard & Harris Plastics

Alpha Packaging Inc.

O-Berk Company LLC

CL Smith

Aaron Packaging

Clarke Container Inc.

United States Plastic Corporation

Key Segmentations

By Material:

Plastic High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polycarbonate (PC) Others (PVC, PS, etc.)

Glass

By Capacity:

100cc & Below

200cc

300cc

400cc

By Application:

Tablets & Capsules

Powder & Granules

Liquid

By End Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Others

Author by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

