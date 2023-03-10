NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a comprehensive report on the global pallets market. The report provides in-depth analysis, forecast, size, trends, and insights into the world flat pallets and pallet collars of wood market. Trial access to market data is available on the IndexBox platform: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-flat-pallets-and-pallet-collars-of-wood-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

According to the report, the global pallets market is expected to reach USD 83.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand for efficient and safe transportation of goods, along with the growth of the manufacturing and logistics sectors worldwide.

Some of the key growth drivers of the pallets market include the increasing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping, as well as the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly pallets. However, the industry also faces several challenges, including high costs of pallet materials and limited availability of raw materials.

The demand for pallets is influenced by various factors, such as the growth of the food and beverage industry , which is a major consumer of pallets, along with the increasing use of pallets in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

The report also provides an overview of the major consuming industries and how they affect the industry, with the food and beverage industry being the largest consumer of pallets. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for pallets, with China leading the way in terms of growth prospects.

Some key statistics from the report include the fact that the wood pallets segment is the largest segment in the market, accounting for over 85% of the total market share, with plastic pallets being the second-largest segment.

The largest manufacturers in the industry include Brambles Limited, Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., and Faber Halbertsma Group B.V.

According to Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, “Our report on the global pallets market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, covering key growth drivers, challenges, and trends. We believe that this report will be a valuable resource for companies operating in the industry.”

For more information and to purchase the full report, please visit the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-flat-pallets-and-pallet-collars-of-wood-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

CONTACT: Contact Information: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io