The North American Palm oil market leads in the second number in terms of market share. The region held a market share of 13.3% in 2022. The United Kingdom is another significant market for palm oil. The European region held a market share of 10% of this region

NEWARK, Del, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The palm oil market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.48% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 109.97 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 70.95 billion in 2023

Palm oil of refined and non-refined grades have their applications that are spread wide through the industries, flourishing the demand for palm oil across the globe.

Restoration of industries like food, bakery, and packaged snack industry is booming the palm oil market as it is applied in 50% of the food products. These food products involve fried, baked, and frozen food items.

The use of palm oil as a secondary fuel or biofuel source is also gaining traction in the market. Alongside this, Southeast Asian economies are transitioning from a conventional source of energy to a sustainable source. This also fuels the sales of palm oil across the globe.

Some properties of palm oil such as no trans-fat and higher affordability make it a popular choice amongst local food outlets and eateries. Alongside this, its usage in palms and fertilizers is propelling its demand across the verticals.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2023 to 2033 – Download a sample report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17039

Key Points

The United States market leads the palm oil market in terms of market share in North America. The North American region held a market share of 13.3% in 202 The growth in this region is attributed to the restoration of the food & beverage industry along with the changing eating lifestyle of people. The United Kingdom’s palm oil market is another significant market in the European region. Europe, with higher tourist footfall, has an active food industry that cooks all kinds of food items. The rising popularity of ready-to-eat snacks is also fueling the demand for palm oil. The Chinese palm oil market is anticipated to thrive at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-pacific region held a major market share of 72% in 2022. The growth is attributed to increased population, lower per capita incomes, and energy transition programs. The conventional nature type segment is leading the segment as it held a market share of 98% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the easy accessibility and higher palm oil production Based on the product type, the fractionated segment leads as it held a major global share of 40% in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The key vendors work on expanding their palm plantation along with the launch of different grades of palm oil. Key competitors and also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland, Wilmar International Ltd., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, IOI Corporation Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, United Plantations Berhad, Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad, IJM Corporation Berhad, PT Sampoerna Agro, Tbk, Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Ltd., PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk, Asian Agri, Agropalma S.A., Boustead Holdings Berhad, Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc., New Britain Palm Oil Limited

Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a custom report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17039

Recent Market Developments

Fuji oil group has introduced the “Responsible Plan Oil Procurement Polic” which sets out a commitment to zero forestation with no peatland available.

Asian Agri has revisited its palm oil grades with enhanced formulation and expanded palm oil plantation.

Palm Oil Market: Segmentation

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

CPO

RBD Palm Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

Fractionated Palm Oil

By End User:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Biofuel & Energy

Others

Key Regions Covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East Africa

Grow your profit margin with Future Market Insights – Buy the report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17039

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Palm Oil Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Litre) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Litre) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Nature

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Litre) Analysis By Nature, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Litre) Analysis and Forecast By Nature, 2023 to 2033

View the full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/palm-oil-market

Explore Research Related Reports of Food and Beverage:

Sustainable Palm Oil Market Size: Sustainable palm oil Market by Type, Application, distribution channel & Region | Forecast to 2022 to 2032

Olive Oil Market Share: Olive Oil Market by Type, End User & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Essential Oil and Oleoresins Market Trends: Essential Oil and Oleoresins Market by Type, Application, Distribution Channels & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

Cold-Pressed Oil Market Analysis: Cold-Pressed Oil Market by Application, Type, Distribution Channel & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

Non-GMO Oil Market Outlook: Non-GMO Oil Market by Product, Application, Distribution channel, Structure, Region, End users & Extraction technique | Forecast 2022 to 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: