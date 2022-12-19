According to the analysis, North America is anticipated to hold the maximum opportunity for the sales of paperboard jars during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 4%. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of packaging of dry snacks & confectioneries.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global paperboard jars market is projected to reach a value of US$ 265 Bn by 2032, with the market growing at a sluggish CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2032. The target market will scale up from a value of US$ 198 Bn in 2021 to reach an estimated US$ 199 Bn in 2022. The rising use of paper bottles in food supplements, personal care products, home care products, and wines and spirits will spearhead the growth of the paperboard jars market during the forecast period.

In the past couple of years, there’s been a notable surge in awareness about the declining environmental conditions. In addition to this, a surge in the awareness of the toxic attributes of plastics is expected to serve as a major growth driver of the paperboard jars market during the assessment period. The prevailing sustainability trends also act as a prime cause for the growth of the paperboard jars market. Again, the market for paperboard jars will observe high demand from both developed and developing regions. This growth is mainly due to rising disposable income. All of these aspects are expected to have a positive impact on the target market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10590

Furthermore, many manufacturers in the industry are focusing on increasing their efforts to drive the market graph up with the help of collaborations and partnerships. Established players like Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, PepsiCo, and several others have initiated collaborations with the manufacturers of paper bottles to cut down on their plastic use. These players are also making substantial investments in research and development activities to deliver more effective materials that are suitable for their products. All of these factors are expected to spearhead the growth of the paperboard jars market during the forecast period.

“Increasing concern for the environment and awareness of harmful effects of plastics will fuel the global growth of the paperboard jars market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The availability of affordable plastic bottles will deter the growth of the paperboard jars market during the forecast period.

Pocket-friendly and eco-friendly properties of paperboard jars will strengthen market prospects for the target market during 2022-2032.

North America’s paperboard jars market will grow at a CAGR of 4% during the assessment period.

Elevated demand for packaged food will stimulate the paperboard jars market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

Paper Tube Co., Chicago Paper Tube & Can Company, Sonoco Products Company, Nagel Paper, Irwin Packaging Pty, Ace Paper Tube, and WestRock Company, among others, are some of the major players in the paperboard jars market profiled in the full version of the report.

In this global market, key participants are keen on entering markets in emerging economies to expand their manufacturing facilities. These firms are adopting diverse business strategies to retain a competitive advantage.

Get Flat 30% Off on Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10590

More Insights into Paperboard Jars Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global paperboard jars market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of neck diameter, closure, end use, and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the paperboard jars market in North America will exhibit considerable growth during 2022-2032. The target market in this region will expand at a CAGR of 4%. This growth can be attributed to the rising use of paperboard jars in the packaging sector, especially in food packaging such as that of dry snacks and confectioneries. The growing demand from the cosmetics industry will also contribute to the growth of the paperboard jars market in North America during the projection period.

Asia Pacific’s paperboard jars market will also register notable growth during the assessment period. In this region, the target market is driven by high demand for packaged foods and rising environmental concerns. The surging disposable income and swift urbanization in the Asia Pacific also contribute to the growth of the paperboard market. Emerging economies like India and China also offer numerous lucrative opportunities to the paperboard jars market.

In general, factors like the growing awareness about the adverse effect of non-biodegradable materials, rising concern for the environment, and an upsurge in demand from the packaging and cosmetics industry will propel the global paperboard jars market during the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled in the Paperboard Jars Market

Neck Diameter:

Paperboard Jars Measuring Up to 50 mm

Paperboard Jars Measuring between 51 mm – 100 mm

Paperboard Jars Measuring 101 mm & Above

Closure:

Paperboard Jar G Caps

Paperboard Jar Snap-on

Paperboard Jar Plugs

Paperboard Jar Lids

Metal Paperboard Jar Closures

Plastic Paperboard Jar Closures

End Use:

Paperboard Jars for Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paperboard Jars for Food & Beverages

Paperboard Jars for Snacks & Confectionery

Paperboard Jars for Coffee and Tea

Paperboard Jars for Consumer Goods

Paperboard Jars for Industrial Goods

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-10590

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paperboard-jars-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging :

Tape Dispenser Market Size: The global tape dispenser market could be termed as a progressive one, reaching US$ 7.3 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2030

Unbleached Softwood Kraft Pulp Market Share: The global unbleached softwood kraft pulp market is expected to witness an ebullience at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2030

Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liner Market Trends: As per FMI’s analysis, the IBC liners market is projected to expand at nearly 5% value CAGR through 2030, reaching US$ 1.2 Bn in revenue

Collapsible Sleeve Containers Market: The global collapsible sleeve containers market is poised to be worth US$ 7.2 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2030

Beverage Crates Market Outlook: The global beverage crates market is slated to witness a pretty decent CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2030, reaching US$ 543.9 Mn

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com