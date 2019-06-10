Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Will Reach to USD 5.28 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

Breaking News
According to the report, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market was approximately USD 2.61 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 5.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 10.6% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Levodopa Combination, Dopamine Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase B (MAO-B) Inhibitors, Anticholinergic Drugs, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral, Transdermal, Subcutaneous, and Intestinal Infusion), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Sales): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market was approximately USD 2.61 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 5.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 10.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a nervous system disorder that increases in severity with time. The disease is characterized by its bradykinesia, rigidity, tremor, and postural instability. Some of the most common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease include arms, hand, or leg tremors, problems associated with balancing and walking, stiff muscles, and slow physical movements. Other symptoms include constipation, trouble in swallowing, dementia, fixed or blank expressions, and speech disabilities. The global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is likely to be driven by the increasing research and development activities for the development of novel Parkinson’s disease therapeutic drugs and rising Parkinson’s disease incidences. As per the Parkinson’s Foundation, around 8 to 10 million people worldwide are affected by Parkinson’s disease and every year approximately 70,000 Americans are diagnosed with it.

Based on drug class, the market includes dopamine agonists, catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, anticholinergic drugs, levodopa combination, monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors, and others. The levodopa combination segment held a major share of the global market in 2018, as the levodopa combination therapy is among the highly effective treatments for controlling the motor symptoms at different stages of the Parkinson’s disease.

Based on the route of administration, the market includes transdermal, oral, subcutaneous, and intestinal infusion. The oral segment held a significant share of the global market in 2018. Additionally, the introduction of Duopa medicine in the U.S. contributed to a major share of the intestinal infusion segment in the global market.

The distribution channel of the Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is fragmented into retail pharmacy, online sales, and hospital pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment dominated the global market in 2018 and is projected to hold a significant market share in the future.

Europe accounted for a high share of the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. Favorable medical reimbursement policies, rising funding and grants for research, high Parkinson’s disease prevalence, and growing awareness about the disease are contributing to the European Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. Europe is likely to show significant CAGR in this market over the forecast time period.

North America holds a major share of the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. As per the Parkinson’s Foundation, around 8 to 10 million people worldwide are affected by Parkinson’s disease and every year approximately 70,000 Americans are diagnosed with it. For instance, there are more than 10 different drugs under phase III clinical pipeline studies for treating different symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in the U.S. alone.

The Asia Pacific Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is likely to show a moderate CAGR, owing to a large base of the elderly population suffering from Parkinson’s disease, particularly in China and Japan.

The Latin American and the Middle Eastern and African regions are likely to show high growth rates in the future. Brazil holds a major share of the Latin American market due to the growing Parkinson’s disease prevalence.

Some players of the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market are Teva Pharmaceutical, STADA Arzneimittel, Impax Laboratories, Novartis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., UCB Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

This report segments the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market into:

Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market: Drug Class Analysis

  • Levodopa Combination
  • Dopamine Agonists
  • Monoamine Oxidase B (Mao-B) Inhibitors
  • Anticholinergic Drugs
  • Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors
  • Others

Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market: Route of Administration Analysis

  • Oral
  • Transdermal
  • Subcutaneous
  • Intestinal Infusion

Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Online Sales

Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

  • North America
    • The U.S.
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • The Middle East and Africa

