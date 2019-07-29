Global Pasta Sauce Market Will Reach to USD 52.26 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global pasta sauce market accounted for USD 33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 52.26 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Pasta Sauce Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Product (Tomato-Based, Pesto-Based, and Alfredo-Based), and by Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect, and Online Retailing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global pasta sauce market accounted for USD 33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 52.26 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Pasta sauce is a liquid, cream, or semi-solid paste that acts as a topping for the popular Italian dish called Pasta. Pasta sauces are available in different varieties and made from different ingredients like basil, cheese, tomato, etc. Pasta has gained worldwide acceptance owing to its tasty flavor and aroma. The global pasta sauce market is expected to show significant growth in the future, owing to the rising global pasta demand. Moreover, pasta sauces have substantially evolved in the last few decades and currently, we have different varieties of sauces, such as gluten-free and organic options, to choose from. This exponential growth has also influenced leading companies like Barilla and Mizkan America to acquire other companies to boost their profits by using their brand image. However, studies have shown that high pasta consumption of pasta can lead to blood-sugar level fluctuations and even cause diabetes.

Browse through 61 Tables & 26 Figures spread over 110 Pages

The global pasta sauce market is fragmented on the basis of nature, product, and distribution channel. On the basis of nature, the pasta sauce market is classified into organic and conventional. The organic pasta sauce segment is becoming more and more popular due to the increasing health-consciousness of the global population. Additionally, conventional pasta sauces dominate the market globally, due to their easy availability and low cost in comparison to organic pasta sauces.

Based on the product, the pasta sauce market is categorized into pesto-based, alfredo-based, and tomato-based pasta sauces. The tomato-based segment holds the highest market and recorded a revenue of about USD 15 billion in 2018. This can be due to its delicious taste and health benefits of tomato. The alfredo-based segment is the second most popular among the three sauces due to its rich, creamy taste.

By distribution channel, the global pasta sauce market includes direct, indirect, and online retailing. The indirect segment is the most popular and convenient medium for the common masses. All retail outlets like hypermarkets, supermarkets, and small retail stores sell these sauces in different flavors and varieties. Alternatively, online retailing is gaining popularity in recent years, owing to the increasing number of smartphones and rising tech-savvy population along with online retailing’s reliability and home delivery feature. Moreover, direct selling involves B2C business and has become unpopular in recent times.

North America dominates the pasta sauce market globally, with about 40% of the total global pasta consumption. The U.S. is the key country in the region’s market with the 4th highest per capita consumption of pasta globally, i.e., around 2.8 million tonnes. Technological advancements and focus on product development are boosting the North American pasta sauce market.

Europe is the dominating region of the global pasta sauce market, which holds about 30% of the global share. The region has the highest per capita pasta and pasta sauce consumption being indigenous to the European culture. Italy is the main country in the region with the highest per-capita pasta consumption, i.e., about 26 kg per person. Germany, the UK, and France are other dominating players in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing influence of western culture on countries like India, China, and Japan, rising per-capita income, rapid urbanization, and growing popularity of convenience food items. Moreover, the introduction of pasta products by various food and beverage companies in the region is also driving this regional market growth.

Latin America is expected to show significant growth in the global pasta sauce market in the future. Venezuela leads the region in terms of the highest per-capita consumption of pasta. Brazil and Argentina are other key countries in this regional market. The growing number of supermarkets due to increasing regional population is also helping the pasta sauce market along with rapid industrialization and changing food habits of people.

The Middle East and Africa is another profitable region in the global pasta sauce market. GCC countries have shown significant market growth due to the increasing demand for packaged food items across the region. In Africa, Tunisia has the highest per-capita pasta consumption of about 16 kg, as per the International Pasta Organisation (IPO). South Africa and Libya are the other two key countries in the region.

Some major players operating in the global pasta sauce market are Nellino’s Sauce, The H. J. Heinz, Mizkan, Monterey Gourmet Foods, Barilla, Lassonde Specialties, CSC Brand, Premier Foods, B&G Foods Holdings, and Giovanni Food Company.

This report segments the global pasta sauce market into:

Global Pasta Sauce Market: Nature Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Global Pasta Sauce Market: Product Analysis

Tomato-Based

Pesto-Based

Alfredo-Based

Global Pasta Sauce Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Direct

Indirect

Online Retailing

Global Pasta Sauce Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

