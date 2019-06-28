Global Patient Recliner Market Will Reach USD 26,915 Million By 2027: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global patient recliner market was USD 9,221 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 26,915 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2019 and 2027.

New York, NY, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Patient Recliner Market By Type (Patient Room Recliners, Long-Term Care Recliners, Trendelenburg Recliners, Treatment Recliners, Pediatric Recliners, Bariatric Recliners, and Cardiac Care Recliners), By Weighing Capacity (Less Than 250 Lbs, 250–500 Lbs, and More Than 500 Lbs), and By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Patient Examination Areas, Nursing Homes, Dialysis Centers, Physician’s Office, Home Care Settings, and Therapy Centers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027”. According to the report, the global patient recliner market was USD 9,221 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 26,915 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2019 and 2027.

The most common furniture found in hospitals, patient’s test area, therapy centers, and physician offices is recliners. Patient recliners play a vital role in various treatments procedures that the doctors perform for their patients. These recliners provide comfort and consume less space due to their compact design. Nowadays, patients seek comfort. Thus, keeping this in mind, there are different types of recliners available in the market with different features and functionalities, such as Steelcase’s Empath recliner that is particularly designed to reduce stress and potential injuries both for patients and clinicians. The growing aging population is also a major driver propelling the global patient recliner market. According to the World Health Organization, by 2050, a total of 2 billion of the world’s population would be aged 60 years and above.

The global patient recliner market is categorized based on type, weighing capacity, and end-user. On the basis of type, the global patient recliner market is fragmented into patient room recliners, long-term care recliners, trendelenburg recliners, treatment recliners, pediatric recliners, bariatric recliners, and cardiac care recliners. Long-term care recliner held a significant share of the global patient recliner market in 2018, as these recliners are used in clinical settings, such as nursing homes and hospitals.

Based on weighing capacity, the global market includes less than 250 Lbs, 250–500 Lbs, and more than 500 Lbs. The 250–500 Lbs segment accounted for the major share of the global patient recliner market in 2018, whereas more than 500 Lbs segment is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast timeline.

By end-user, the patient recliner market is classified into hospitals, clinics, patient examination areas, nursing homes, dialysis centers, physician’s office, home care settings, and therapy centers. Hospitals accounted for the largest share in the global patient recliner market in 2018, whereas nursing homes accounted for the second position. The growing use of patient recliners in hospitals is expected to further boost this segment’s growth in the future.

North America and Europe dominated the global patient recliner market in 2018 and are expected to be remaining dominant over the forecast time period as well. This can be attributed to the rising number of hospitals and nursing homes in North American countries like the U.S., Mexico, and Canada and a growing aging population base. Moreover, the rising adoption of technically advanced systems is also anticipated to boost these regional markets. For instance, the Steelcase’s Empath recliner is particularly designed to reduce stress and potential injuries both for patients and clinicians. The high acceptance and awareness of product innovations in North America are significantly contributing to the region’s patient recliner market. Europe accounted held the second spot in the global patient recliner market in 2018. The beneficial reimbursement policies and favorable regulatory agenda are propelling the growth of the patient recliner market across the region. For instance, according to the Policy Manual of Medicare Benefit, Chapter 11, a recliner is concealed under a similar price, for which Medicare recompenses to the dialysis clinics. Thus, the aforementioned factors are driving these regional markets.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth in the global patient recliner market over the forecast timeframe, owing to the growing disposable income and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, a large base of the aging population in Japan and the high acceptance rate of advanced recliners are also propelling the region’s patient recliner market.

The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions accounted for least shares in the global patient recliner market in 2018, owing to low awareness about newer technologies among the regional populations and low affordability due to unstable economic conditions.

Some major players of the global patient recliner market include are Sauder MFG, Medline Industries, Nemschoff, Krueger International, Steelcase, Herdegen, J.D. Honigberg International, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Regency Healthcare, Krug, and Stryker Corporation.

This report segments the global patient recliner market into:

Global Patient Recliner Market: Type Analysis

Patient Room Recliners

Long-Term Care Recliners

Trendelenburg Recliners

Treatment Recliners

Pediatric Recliners

Bariatric Recliners

Cardiac Care Recliners

Global Patient Recliner Market: Weighing Capacity Analysis

Less Than 250 Lbs

250–500 Lbs

More than 500 Lbs

Global Patient Recliner Market: End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Patient Examination Areas

Nursing Homes

Dialysis Centers

Physician’s Office

Home Care Settings

Therapy Centers

Global Patient Recliner Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

