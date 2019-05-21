Global Patient Registry Software Market Will Reach Over USD 2,469 Million By 2027: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global patient registry software market was approximately USD 898 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 2,469 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 11.9% between 2019 and 2027.

New York, NY, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Patient Registry Software Market by Software (Standalone and Integrated), by Pricing Model (Subscription and Ownership), by Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), by Database (Commercial and Public), and by End-User (Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators, Hospitals & Medical Practices, Private Payers, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device Companies, and Research Centers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027”. According to the report, the global patient registry software market was approximately USD 898 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 2,469 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 11.9% between 2019 and 2027.

Patient registry software is a record used to gather data related to a condition or diagnosis of a specific patient, for observing the number of new health devices used, utilized in a new process, and maintaining the record of patients. The growing demand for electronic health records, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing government initiatives to form patient registries are some key factors contributing toward the growth of the global patient registry software market. However, the dearth of maintenance of imperative private data and lack of skilled resources may hamper the patient registry software market. Alternatively, a growing number of liable care administrations and the emergence of cloud-based patient registry software are anticipated to provide new growth opportunities for the market.

98 Tables & 28 Figures spread over 140 Pages

The global patient registry software market is segmented based on software, pricing model, deployment, database, and end-user. By software, the global patient registry software market includes standalone and integrated. The integrated software segment accounted for a major share, i.e., more than 60%, globally in 2018. The integrated software is incorporated with multiple features apart from being a single program that contains modules for various popular business applications like spreadsheets, word processing, database management, communications, and graphics.

By pricing model, the market is categorized into ownership and subscription models. The subscription model segment accounted for a major share of in 2018, due to the growing number of subscribers for patient registry software. The subscription models are cost-effective as compared to ownership models. In subscription models, customer need not buy the software and can pay on a monthly basis. This option is pocket-friendly in nature along with having no upfront payments and better service options.

Based on deployment, the patient registry market includes on-premises and cloud. The cloud patient registry software is expected to register high CAGR over the forecast period. The cloud segment is more secure than on-premises apart from being more flexible and mobile, better collaboration option and disaster recovery.

Based on the database, the market is fragmented into the commercial database and public database. The commercial database segment accounted for the major share of the global market in 2018.

On the basis of end-user, the patient registry software market includes hospitals and medical practices, government organizations and third-party administrators, private payers, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device companies, and research centers. Research centers held a major share of the global market and are expected to register significant growth over the forecast time period as well, as these centers need to maintain paperwork and huge volumes of data.

By geography, North America dominated the global patient registry software market, i.e., more than 40% share, in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast time period as well. The U.S. held the majority share, i.e., 80% that was valued at USD 308.16 million, in 2018. The high adoption of digital healthcare tools in the U.S. is one of the key factors contributing to this high market share. Moreover, the availability of advanced patient registry software and high disposable income are also propelling the growth of the North American market. In 2009, the U.S. introduced the HITECH Act (Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health) to drive up the integration of EHRs (Electronic Health Records). This act encouraged the regional healthcare organizations to utilize EHR systems by providing motivation program to qualified, short-term acute care hospitals.

The European patient registry software market held the second position globally in 2018, due to the growing acceptance rate of EHRs and the rising use of patient registry records for investigation of post-marketing effects.

The Asia Pacific patient registry software market is expected to register the highest CAGR globally in the future. The growing support of the government, technological growths in healthcare, the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions for patient registry, and improving access to healthcare across the region are expected to boost the growth of this regional market in the upcoming years.

Some major players operating in the global patient registry software market are Optum, McKesson Corporation, Phytel, ImageTrend, Liaison Technologies, Ifa Systems, Premier, Dacima Software, FIGmd, and Global Vision Technologies.

This report segments the global patient registry software market into:

Global Patient Registry Software Market: By Software

Standalone Software

Integrated Software

Global Patient Registry Software Market: By Pricing Model

Subscription Model

Ownership Model

Global Patient Registry Software Market: By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Patient Registry Software Market: By Database

Commercial Database

Public Database

Global Patient Registry Software Market: By End-User

Government Organizations and Third-Party Administrators

Hospitals and Medical Practices

Private Payers

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Medical Device Companies

Research Centers

Global Patient Registry Software Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

