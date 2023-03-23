Paper & Paperboard Packaging Materials Market Suppliers to hold the Baton of Progress in the Global Pet Care Packaging Business. India is predicted to witness a higher CAGR than any other country through 2033

NEWARK,DEL, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Back in the year 2022, the sales of pet care packaging were estimated to be around US$ 10.2 billion. As per the Global pet care packaging market analysis report, the overall market valuation is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast years. This report further predicts the rising of the net worth of the market from US$ 10.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 15.7 billion by 2033.

The global demand for pet care packaging solutions is increasing with the greater adoption of pet animals by older age people. The need for single-serve and small-sized pet care products has also increased considerably recently as a result of the growing trend of ready-to-eat pet foods.

Enforcement of domestic rules regarding stringent pet food quality and safety regulations is expected to hinder market trends and opportunities. Shortage of raw materials and fluctuation in their prices is a key challenges faced by paper & paper board packaging materials market suppliers.

Despite such challenges, the global demand for pet care packaging solutions is anticipated to increase because of the growing knowledge of maintaining a pet’s health. Moreover, owing to the rise in pet lovers globally pet care products are gaining traction in recent years.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Care Packaging Market Study Report

The United States is the leading contributor to the total revenue generated by the pet care packaging market players globally.

Germany is the leading producer and supplier of pet care packaging solutions for European countries and follows the United States in revenue generation.

Meanwhile, the demand for pet care packaging products is growing at a higher rate in the United Kingdom.

The Asia Pacific countries are also predicted to witness some promising growth rates during the years 2023 to 2033. Particularly, the countries like China and India are projected to emerge as remarkable markets for sales of pet care packages during this period.

Based on the type of packaging, the cans and bags market segment holds a massive revenue share.

Competitive Landscape–

Amcor Plc, Aptar Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Coveris Holdings S.A., Crown Holdings Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Kendall packaging Corporation, Formell Industries Inc., Mondi Group Plc, ProAmpac LLC, WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Co, Silgan Holdings Inc., TCL Packaging Ltd., NNZ Group, The InterFlex Group Inc., and Berry Global Inc. among others are some key players in the global pet care packaging market.

Recent Developments–

Some new advances that have taken place in the market include the usage of re-seal ability and re-closable plastic pet care packaging and bags with zippers. In January 2022, Amcor plc. launched a new platform for paper-based packaging for several sectors including pet care products.

The PRO-EVP multiwall bags from ProAmpac are used to get sustainable pet food packaging made out of fiber-based renewable resources and poly/paper hybrid materials. The company already has its PRO-DURA range that does come through in the form of woven polypropylene bags, thereby offering durability and flexibility.

Ceetek, on the same note, has come up with a novel sealing approach called ‘Integrity Seal System’ in partnership with IFP (International Food partners) and WRAP, a packaging company. This could also cut down on standard seal size to 1.5 mm wide 30 from 15 mm.

The Segmentations Covered in the Pet Care Packaging Industry-

Industry Segment by Material Type:

Pet Care Packaging in Plastic Material

Pet Care Packaging in Paper & Paperboard Material

Pet Care Packaging in Metal Material

Pet Care Packaging in Other Packaging Material

Industry Segment by Packaging Type:

Pet Care Packaging in Cans

Pet Care Packaging in Bags & Pouches

Pet Care Packaging in Folding Cartons

Pet Care Packaging in Tubes

Pet Care Packaging in Blister Packs

Pet Care Packaging in Plastic Bottles & Jars

Pet Care Packaging in Other Types (Tubes, Cups, etc.)

Industry Segment by Application:

Dry Pet Food Packaging

Wet Pet Food Packaging

Frozen Pet Food Packaging

By End Use:

Pet Food for Cats

Pet Food for Dogs

Pet Food for Birds

Pet Food for Other Animals

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Pet Care Packaging Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights-

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competition landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

