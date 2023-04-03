The Pet Travel Services Market refers to the industry that offers transportation and related services for pets, such as dogs, cats, birds, and other animals, to travel domestically or internationally. These services may include air and ground transportation, boarding, pet relocation, and other pet-related services such as veterinary care, grooming, and training. The demand for pet travel services has grown significantly in recent years due to the increasing number of pet owners who consider their pets as family members and wish to travel with them. This has led to the emergence of various pet-friendly travel options and accommodations such as hotels, resorts, and airlines that cater to pet travel needs.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Pet Travel Services Market By Travel Type (International And Domestic), By Pet Type (Cats, Dogs, And Others), By Booking Type (Offline Bookings And Online Bookings), By Application (Relocation And Transportation), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pet Travel Services Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 800 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1290 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.39% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Pet Travel Services? How big is the Pet Travel Services Industry?

The market is highly fragmented, with several large players operating in different regions of the world. Some of the major players in the pet travel services market include PetSafe, Inc., Happy Tails Travel, Inc., Air Animal Pet Movers, and WorldCare Pet Transport, among others. The market is expected to continue growing in the future, driven by the increasing pet ownership and the rising demand for pet-friendly travel options.

Pet Travel Services Market Coverage & Overview:

Pet travel services are related to activities that surround the transportation of animals, especially domesticated animals also known as pets. These services include scheduling pick-and-drop or concierge assistance for animals which includes international or domestic travel, pet relocation, or veterinary visits. Transportation generally occurs using airplanes or cars. The most common and widely accepted aspect of pet travel requires the production of health certificates, import permits, vaccinations certificate, and rabies titer tests. Certain breeds of animals cannot be transported in certain regions which is influenced by the high risk of pet travel.

Furthermore, service providers have to ensure that they obtain the necessary licensing from issuing bodies before they can act as registered pet travel service agents. There are several laws that govern international travel for animals. For instance, the International Air Transport Association has set minimum standards that have to be adhered to for transporting live animals across borders.

Global Pet Travel Services Market: Growth Factors

The global pet travel services market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for pet inclusivity from pet owners. The world is witnessing a shift in how animals are treated including stay and transportation. Pet owners are becoming increasingly aware of their rights and demand better inclusivity. Various international and domestic bodies around the world are working consistently to ensure that animals do not suffer from any mistreatment while being cared for at home or during transportation from one location to another. Numerous registered pet shippers specialize in pet shipping since they require special attention and the process is vastly different from human transportation.

Additionally, pet tourism is registering exponential growth due to several factors including a growing number of families willing to spend extra money for traveling with pets along with changing attitudes. The increasing investments in the development of pet-friendly infrastructure across developed and developing countries are also a major cause for global industry growth. This is further encouraged by the rise in the number of players providing excellent services at reasonable prices.

However, there are several issues that can impede the global sales volume in the pet travel services industry during the projection period. Factors like increasing animal death rates while transportation along with the rise in the missing rate of pets are a cause of concern. For instance, United Airlines recorded the death of nearly 75% of the animals being carried between 2015 and 2017. Other issues like increased rate of health issues depending on animal breed while transportation can also cause less revenue. Dog breeds like pugs and bulldogs or personal cats are known to be extremely sensitive to respiratory issues. During pet shipping, the short nasal passage can make them vulnerable to situations in which there is a scarcity of oxygen causing them to suffer from heat stroke.

The growing innovation could provide growth opportunities while maintaining service quality may act as a challenge during the expansion phase.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 800 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1290 million CAGR Growth Rate 5.39% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Citizen Shipper, Airpets International, World Care Pet Transport, LLC, Royal Paws, Starwood Pet Travel, Aark Air International, Inc., Air Animal, Inc., All Care Pet Transport., Jet Pet Global, PetRelocation, Inc., Happy Tails Travel, Inc., Across the Pond Pets Travel., Blue Collar Pet Transport, Fetchapet Ltd., Worldwide Animal Travel Ltd., Flypets UK, Tails-A-Wagon Pet and Vehicle Transport, Petport, Cargolution Inc., and Aeropets Worldwide. Key Segment By Travel Type, By Pet Type, By Booking Type, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis: Segmentation Analysis

The global pet travel services market is segmented based on travel type, pet type, booking type, application, and region

Based on travel type, the global market is segmented into international and domestic.

Based on pet type, the global market divisions are cats, dogs, and others.

The year 2022 registered the highest growth in the dogs segment which dominated almost 59.9% of the segmental share

Dogs have, for a long time, been the best companion to mankind. They are now also acting as service dogs since they are scientifically known to reduce anxiety which many people suffer from during long hours of travel

The cats segment registered a CAGR of 10.1% in 2022

Based on booking type, the pet travel services industry is segmented into offline bookings and online bookings.

Based on application, the global market is divided into relocation and transportation.

The year 2022 may register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period and is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment

The growth is projected to be driven by the increasing willingness of pet owners to travel with their pets encouraged by a growing number of service providers and pet-friendly accommodations

Furthermore increase in activities like regular veterinary clinic visits, routine check-ups, and other reasons has led to an increase in pet travel initiating the need for better supportive services

The global Pet Travel Services market is segmented as follows:

By Travel Type

International

Domestic

By Pet Type

Cats

Dogs

Others

By Booking Type

Offline Bookings

Online Bookings

By Application

Relocation

Transportation

Browse the full “Pet Travel Services Market By Travel Type (International and Domestic), By Pet Type (Cats, Dogs, and Others), By Booking Type (Offline Bookings and Online Bookings), By Application (Relocation and Transportation), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030”– Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pet-travel-services-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Pet Travel Services market include –

Citizen Shipper

Airpets International

World Care Pet Transport LLC

Royal Paws

Starwood Pet Travel

Aark Air International Inc.

Air Animal Inc.

All Care Pet Transport.

Jet Pet Global

PetRelocation Inc.

Happy Tails Travel Inc.

Across the Pond Pets Travel.

Blue Collar Pet Transport

Fetchapet Ltd.

Worldwide Animal Travel Ltd.

Flypets UK

Tails-A-Wagon Pet and Vehicle Transport

Petport

Cargolution Inc.

Aeropets Worldwide.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing adoption of pets

Based on booking type segmentation, online bookings were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on travel type segmentation, international was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Pet Travel Services industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Pet Travel Services Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Pet Travel Services Industry?

What segments does the Pet Travel Services Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pet Travel Services Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Travel Type, By Pet Type, By Booking Type, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to lead the global pet travel services market with the US emerging as the regional leader. The growth may be driven by the rise in the number of pet parents across the country along with increasing demand for pet inclusivity. The high disposable income in the region allows them to spend extravagantly on traveling with pets. Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as a lucrative market given the increasing population and the subsequent rise in pet adoption. The growing initiatives undertaken by domestic animal agencies to create pet-friendly travel and stay services could cause higher regional growth. Rapid tourism advancements in India, China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to emerge as appealing factors for growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2019, Grab, a Singapore-based multinational technology company, announced the beta launch of GrabPet. It will allow Singaporean citizens to travel with their pets within the country. GrabPet is the country’s first service of its kind

In June 2022, Hilton and Mars Petcare, the latter being the world’s most dominating pet care company, entered a partnership that will allow 85% of the hotel’s properties to seemingly become pet friendly

Pet Travel Services Market: Opportunities

Growing innovation to provide growth opportunities

As a result of the increasing number of research and development programmes that are being carried out to make the process of transporting pets more comfortable for both the pets and their owners, the global market for pet travel services is anticipated to experience higher growth opportunities in the near future. This may be observed in the release of innovative pet carriers, strollers, and backpacks that are designed to improve the experience of transporting pets. In addition, the owners are given external aid from the service providers in order to guide them through the complicated documentation procedure, which is a big issue for any customer of a service.

