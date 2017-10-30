Global Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2017

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2010-2017” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the co-promotion and co-marketing partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

For pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals, the report supplies a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to co-promote/market the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure co-promotion/marketing deals whereby the products originator takes on a co-promotion/marketing partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as

Abbott

Abbvie

Actavis

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bayer

Biogen Idec

BMS

Celgene

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Gilead

GSK

J&J

Kyowa Hakko

Merck

Mitsubishi

Mylan

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Shire

Takeda

Teva

Valeant

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of co-promotion and co-marketing deal trends since 2010

Analysis of the structure of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 700 actual co-promotion and co-marketing deals entered into by the world’s biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a co-promotion and co-marketing agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology area

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 – Introduction

Chapter 2 – Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking

Chapter 3 – Overview of co-promotion deal structure

Chapter 4 – Overview of co-marketing deal structure

Chapter 5 – Leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals

Chapter 6 – Top 50 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers

Chapter 7 – Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement contracts directory 2010- 2017

