Advancements in healthcare facilities and surge in government initiatives to develop well-equipped medical infrastructure is expected to augment pharma tubing market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global pharma tubing market was worth US$ 15.0 Bn in 2022 and is projected to witness considerable growth by 2031, according to TMR market research. The market CAGR is expected to expand at 5.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The extensive market survey conducted by the expert team of professionals at TMR sheds light on the existing market scenario based on factors, such as competition, latest trends, growth drivers, company profile, and regional outlook. Market insights guide the stakeholders and CXOs to make correct investments and formulate business growth strategies accordingly.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85502

Pharma tubing is applied in the manufacturing of biopharmaceutical molding with different diameters and thicknesses. This helps in adjusting the speed, temperature, and pressure of the equipment, which makes further healthcare applications efficient. It is also used in various medical equipment to identify health issues, such as heart diseases, respiratory issues, and other medical conditions, which has increased market demand.

The global demand for pharma tubing increased during the onset of the COVID-19, as it is a crucial component in diverse pharma applications, such as IVs, catheters, and ventilators. The expanding application of pharma tubing in various medical devices is likely to create immense growth opportunities in the global industry.

Pharma Tubing Market: Growth Drivers

Expanding pharmaceutical sector to drive pharma tubing market progress: The pharmaceutical industry has shown significant progress during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Increase in usage of pharma tubing in medical processes has opened new growth avenues in the global market.

Technological advancements in pharma tubing to enhance drug delivery system: Extensive application in pharmaceutical processes, such as drug delivery systems, due to its characteristics, such as biocompatibility, durability, and flexibility, has augmented business growth. Innovations, such as multilayer tubing, have offered control and protection over drug delivery, which is likely to add value to the global business.

Surge in geriatric population globally to propel business growth: Increase in geriatric population across the globe has resulted in significant rise in incidence of cardiovascular and chronic disorders, which require immediate treatment. Furthermore, focus on developing healthcare infrastructure and inclination toward minimally invasive surgical procedures have increased demand for healthcare equipment, which is likely to bolster industry growth.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85502<ype=S

Key Findings of Pharma Tubing Market

Silicone material segment to lead global market: Silicone is considered ideal for applications in the healthcare sector due to properties such as flexibility and resistance to chemicals, heat, moisture, and UV radiation. Expanding adoption of silicone in pharma tubing is projected to propel the segment.

Extensive application in biopharma to offer lucrative business opportunities: Wide biopharma applications in processes, such as sampling, cell harvest, and process filling, are driving the segment. Subsequently, synthetic pharma applications, including sampling, sterile filling, fluid transfer, and production filtration, are also gaining attention. These aspects are likely to propel market progress.

Pharma Tubing Market: Regional Assessment

According to TMR research report, Asia Pacific is estimated to be a lucrative region during the forecast period, owing to surge in the geriatric population in countries such as India and China. Consequently, presence of well-equipped healthcare infrastructure has led to high demand for pharma tubing for performing minimally invasive surgeries. Additionally, increase in demand for healthcare products is fueling business development in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to witness strong growth due to rise in demand for diagnostic equipment and increase in expenditure on healthcare infrastructure. Europe held 21.0% of the global market share in 2022, and is expected to continue to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the region is likely to offer lucrative opportunities owing to the presence of major players who are focusing on expanding production capacities in the region.

Pharma Tubing Market: Competitive Scenario

Key participants operating in the global market are engaged in extensive research and development activities to formulate novel products with high efficiency. Major players are expanding in untapped markets to increase market reach. Collaborations with startups are helping to drive innovation and growth in the global market in the next few years. Increase in product awareness through promotional activities is expected to create significant growth opportunities in the global business.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85502

Major participants operating in the global industry are:

Saint-Gobain

Freudenberg Medical

Adtech Polymer Engineering Ltd.

Silex Ltd.

FLUROTHERM

DWK Life Sciences

Avient Corporation

Jehbco manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

DuPont

BIT-SERV GmbH

Kent Elastomer

Ami Polymer

Pharma Tubing Market: Segmentation

Material

Silicone

Polypropylene

Polybutene-1(PB-1)

Polyethylene

Polymethylpentene

Others

Manufacturing Process

Extrusion

Vulcanization

Others

Application

Bio-pharma

Bioreactor Process Lines

Process Filling

Sampling

Others

Synthetic Pharma

Fluid Transfer

Sterile Filling

Production Filtration

Sampling

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com