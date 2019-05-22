Global Pharmacovigilance Market Will Reach USD 8.33 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global pharmacovigilance market was approximately USD 3.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 8.33 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 11.6% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Pharmacovigilance Market by Clinical Trial Phase (Pre-Clinical, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, and Phase 4), by Service Provider (In-House and Contract Outsourcing), by Method (Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, and EHR Mining), and by End-User (Hospitals, Research Organizations, and Industries): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global pharmacovigilance market was approximately USD 3.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 8.33 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 11.6% between 2019 and 2025.

The global pharmacovigilance market is driven by the rising awareness about the safety and efficacy of drugs among the worldwide population and the growing demand for substantially adopting safe medical practices. Emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, have gathered momentum due to the increasing government support to open pharmacovigilance centers. This is further driving this global market’s growth.

Browse through 71 Tables & 35 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pharmacovigilance Market: Size, Trends, Industry Share, Growth, Statistics, Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Pharmacovigilance Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/pharmacovigilance-market

The global pharmacovigilance market is fragmented on the basis of the clinical trial phase, service provider, method, and end-user. By clinical trial phase, the market includes pre-clinical, phase 1, phase 2, phase 3, and phase 4. The rising awareness pertaining to the importance of phase 4 clinical trials is likely to boost this segment’s growth in the years ahead. By service provider, the pharmacovigilance market includes in-house and contract outsourcing. The contract outsourcing service (CRO) provider segment is expected to dominate the market in the future. The CROs provide specialized services and enable better monitoring and reporting of drug effects at a significantly low cost. Thus, many manufacturers are increasingly outsourcing their pharmacovigilance related work to major industry players in developing countries.

By the method, the market involves intensified ADR reporting, targeted spontaneous reporting, spontaneous reporting, cohort event monitoring, and EHR mining. The spontaneous reporting segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the pharmacovigilance market in the future, due to its wide use in recognition of serious and rare ADRs. This method is highly efficient and inexpensive. Wide usage of surveillance reports generated through this method by pharmaceutical industries and regulatory authorities is also responsible for capitalizing the market share of spontaneous reporting. Cohort event monitoring is predicted to be the second largest growing segment due to its rising applications in the detection of a wide range of adverse clinical events.

Download Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/pharmacovigilance-market

The end-user segment of the pharmacovigilance market is divided into hospitals, research organizations, and industries. Hospitals accounted for the largest share in the global pharmacovigilance market in 2018, as they serve as major reporting organizations that report the ADRs occurred to determine the need for post-marketing surveillance and the increasing incidences of medication errors and ADR’s.

Europe is anticipated to hold a major share of the global pharmacovigilance market in the years ahead, due to the introduction of new laws by the European Union in 2012, which ensures good vigilance practices for medicine regulators and pharmaceutical companies. Rising prevalence of adverse drug reactions and the introduction of the new legislation have augmented the adoption of pharmacovigilance in many companies, which is fueling the European pharmacovigilance market growth.

Request for Discount on This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestdiscount/pharmacovigilance-market

North America is estimated to hold the second largest share of the pharmacovigilance market globally in the future, due to the increasing number of research and development activities, substantial developments of new drugs, and flourishing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is likely to show the highest CAGR in the future, owing to the presence of a large patient pool, increasing number of clinical trials, and rising demand for stringent healthcare regulations across the region. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, serious ADRs are witnessed in 6.9% of the patients in India. Moreover, the regional demand for drug safety and effective pharmacovigilance services is also increasing due to a large number of clinical research activities and clinical trials conducted in the Asia Pacific countries.

Browse the full “Pharmacovigilance Market by Clinical Trial Phase (Pre-Clinical, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, and Phase 4), by Service Provider (In-House and Contract Outsourcing), by Method (Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, and EHR Mining), and by End-User (Hospitals, Research Organizations, and Industries): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmacovigilance-market

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa held the least market shares of the pharmacovigilance market globally in 2018. Change in consumer perceptions and comparatively under-penetrated markets will drive the pharmacovigilance market in these regions.

Some key players in the global pharmacovigilance market include as F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Cognizant, Pharmaceutical Clinical Trial Phase Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Covance, ICON, Accenture, Pfizer, Clinquest Group, Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline, PAREXEL International, iGATE Corporation, iMEDGlobal Corporation, and inVentiv Health.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/pharmacovigilance-market

This report segments the global pharmacovigilance market as follows:

Global Pharmacovigilance Market: Clinical Trial Phase Analysis

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Phase 4

Global Pharmacovigilance Market: Service Provider Analysis

In-House

Contract Outsourcing

Global Pharmacovigilance Market: Method Analysis

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

Global Pharmacovigilance Market: End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Industries

Global Pharmacovigilance Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Browse More Related Reports:

Liquid Biopsy Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-liquid-biopsy-market

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market

: Gynecological Drugs Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gynecological-drugs-market

Weight Management Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/weight-management-market

Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Pressure Ulcers Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/diabetic-foot-ulcers-and-pressure-ulcers-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Blog: http://zmrindustryjournal.us | http://zmrresearchnews.us | http://zmrmarketjournal.com | http://zmrindustrynews.us | http://zmrnewsmagazine.com | https://zmrnewsblog.com | http://zmrmarketresearch.com | http://zmrindustryanalysis.com

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com