The consistent growth of the phototherapy treatment market in the United States can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The phototherapy treatment market is estimated to be worth US$ 1,948.90 million in 2023 and is projected to be valued at US$ 3,230.90 million by 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 5.20%.

The increasing prevalence of skin ailments such as psoriasis and eczema across the globe and the advancement of phototherapy technology are expected to influence the global market for phototherapy treatment over the forecast period. The aging population is more prone to skin disorders, and this demographic trend has boosted the demand for phototherapy services. With a larger aging population, there is a higher need for phototherapy treatment options.

The increasing incidence of skin disorders such as psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis has been a significant driver. Phototherapy is a well-established and effective treatment for many of these conditions. Ongoing advancements in phototherapy technology have led to the development of more efficient and patient-friendly devices.

As awareness of the effectiveness of phototherapy as a treatment option for various skin disorders increases, more patients and healthcare providers are opting for this non-invasive treatment. The growing acceptance of phototherapy is contributing to market growth.

Increased healthcare spending by both governments and individuals has allowed for greater access to phototherapy treatments. Health insurance coverage for phototherapy services has also made the treatment more accessible to patients.

The phototherapy treatment market is expanding in emerging economies as healthcare infrastructure improves and more people seek treatment for skin disorders. The market is growing not only in developed countries but also in regions with a rising middle-class population.

Key Takeaways:

In 2022, the phototherapy treatment market was valued at US$ 1,838.10 billion.

Based on disease type, the acne segment is expected to account for a share of 60.4% in 2023.

Based on phototherapy, the blue light therapy segment is expected to account for a share of 42.20% in 2023.

Global phototherapy treatment demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 6.70% through 2033.

Phototherapy treatment in the United States is expected to account for a CAGR of 2.30% between 2023 and 2033.

Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 3.10% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the phototherapy treatment market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period.

“The increasing number of people suffering from acne and psoriasis and growing technological advances in healthcare are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Phototherapy Treatment Market Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 1,948.90 million Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 3,230.90 million Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 5.20 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Disease type

Phototherapy Type

End-User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Lifespan

UC Irvine Health

Buffalo Medical Group

Blackrock Clinic Limited

The Private Phototherapy Clinic Ltd

National Skin Centre Massachusetts General Hospital

Signify Holding

GE Healthcare

Natus Medical Incorporated

Competitive Landscape:

The global phototherapy treatment market depicts a fragmented competitive landscape due to numerous players in the market. The key players in the market have adopted innovative strategies like mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and strengthen their market hold.

GE Healthcare provides a wide range of healthcare solutions, including phototherapy equipment used in neonatal care for conditions like jaundice.

Lumenis is a global medical technology company known for its aesthetic and medical equipment, including phototherapy devices for dermatological treatments.

TheraLight is a company specializing in light therapy technology for various medical and dermatological applications, including skin conditions and wound care.

Phototherapy Treatment Market – Key Segments:

By Disease Type:

Psoriasis Guttate Psoriasis Inverse Psoriasis Pustular Psoriasis Erythrodermic Psoriasis Plaque Psoriasis

Acne Acne Vulgaris Acne Conglobata Acne Fulminans Gram-Negative Folliculitis Acne Rosacea Pyoderma Faciale



By Phototherapy Type:

Blue Light Phototherapy

Red Light Phototherapy

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Phototherapy

Narrowband UVB Phototherapy

Psoralens+Ultravioletlight A (PUVA) Phototherapy

By End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics/Skin Care Centres

Wellness Centres

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

