The future of the global pipe market looks promising with opportunities in power generation, petrochemical, automotive, and industrial processing. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.

NEWARK, Del, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The pipe market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 146.38 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 238.67 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 5.01%.

Rising urbanization, population growth, and industrialization necessitate the construction of new residential, commercial, and industrial facilities, fueling demand for pipes across various sectors. Infrastructure initiatives such as road construction, water supply networks, sewage systems, and oil and gas pipelines contribute significantly to the market growth.

One key threat facing the pipe market is the volatility of raw material prices. Fluctuations in the prices of metals, plastics, and other materials used in pipe manufacturing can impact a manufacturer’s production costs and profit margins. Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and disruptions in the global supply chain can exacerbate price volatility, posing challenges for market players in managing costs and maintaining competitiveness.

Request a Sample Report to Learn about the Pipe Industry: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14917

An opportunity for the pipe market lies in adopting sustainable and eco-friendly piping materials. With increasing environmental concerns and regulatory pressures to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability, a growing demand for pipes made from recycled materials, composite materials, and other eco-friendly alternatives is growing. Companies investing in research and development to innovate sustainable piping solutions stand to capitalize on this trend and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in pipe manufacturing and monitoring processes presents opportunities for market players to enhance product performance, efficiency, and safety, thus meeting the evolving needs of customers and industry

Key Takeaways from the Pipe Market Report:

Under material, the metal segment holds a market share of 67.73% in 2024.

The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 5.79% by 2034.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 7.78% by 2034.

Based on diameter, the metals of 100 to 200 mm segment accounted for a market share of 14.56% in 2024.

“The Pipe Market continues to exhibit robust growth, driven by increasing infrastructure development activities globally, key factors such as urbanization, industrialization, and the expansion of oil and gas exploration contribute to the market’s expansion. The demand for advanced materials and technologies in pipe manufacturing remains high, reflecting the market’s dynamic nature.” – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Scope of Report:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 146.38 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 238.67 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 5.01% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Material Type

Diameter

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Aliaxis Group

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd

Orbia Advance Corp

Astral Polytechnik Ltd

Geberit AG

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated

Polypipe Group Plc

AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft M.B.H

Lead With Data-Driven Decisions. Buy Now To Turn Insights Into Competitive! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14917

Competitive Landscape:

In the competitive landscape of the pipe market, numerous manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers compete based on factors such as product quality, pricing, geographical reach, and customer service.

Key players continuously innovate to enhance their product portfolios, production efficiency, and market presence. Adherence to regulatory standards and sustainability initiatives also influence competitiveness in the market.

Some of the key developments are:

In December 2021, North American Pipe Corporation, under Westlake Chemical Corporation, introduced advanced molecularly oriented polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes with reduced carbon footprint, offering eco-friendly water main solutions.

In July 2022, Pipelife Austria Gmbh & Co KG collaborated with raw material supplier Inovyn to produce PVC sewage pipes entirely devoid of fossil fuels. These pipes were intended for a sustainable construction initiative in Gothenburg, Sweden, reflecting a commitment to eco-friendly practices and reducing environmental impact.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global pipes market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the pipes market is segmented based on Material Type [Plastic (PVC, CPVC, HDPE, LDPE, PP, ABS, Fiberglass), Metal, Composite], Diameter [Plastic (Up to 50mm, 50-100mm, 100-200mm, 200-400mm, 400-700mm, Above 700mm), Metal (Up to 50mm, 50-100mm, 100-200mm, 200-400mm, 400-700mm, Above 700mm), Composite (Up to 50mm, 50-100mm, 100-200mm, 200-400mm)], and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Request a Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-14917

Pipe Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Plastic PVC CPVC HDPE LDPE PP ABS Fiberglass

Metal

Composite

By Diameter:

Plastic Up to 50 mm 50-100 mm 100-200 mm 200-400 mm 400-700 mm Above 700 mm

Metal Up to 50 mm 50-100 mm 100-200 mm 200-400 mm 400-700 mm Above 700 mm

Composite Up to 50 mm 50-100 mm 100-200 mm 200-400 mm



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Industrial Automation Domain:

Air Separation Plant Market Share: With the further expansion of the steel and chemical industry, the market is set to reach US$ 10,512.26 million by 2034, developing at a CAGR of 4.90% over the forecast period.

Dust Control System Market Overview: The market size is poised to be US$ 26,628.99 million by 2034, which is 1.52 times more than the US$ 17,411.91 million in 2024 with a 4.34% CAGR.

Delinting Machine Market Scope: Over the forecast period it is anticipated to rise at 4.3% CAGR and predicted to increase from US$ 1,562.6 million in 2024 to US$ 2,380.6 million in 2034.

Mining Remanufacturing Component Market Forecast: At a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 6.4 billion by 2034.

Fine Bubble Diffuser Market Size: From 2024 to 2034, market demand is anticipated to rise at 5.2% CAGR. Total market value is predicted to increase from US$ 3,375.6 million in 2024 to US$ 5,604.2 million in 2034.

Pad Mounted Switchgear Market Demand: The market is supposed to get pushed moderately at a CAGR of 5.6%. It promises to help the market reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2034.

Lighting Contactor Market Trends: The forecasted global market valuation by 2034 is US$ 1.6 billion. This promising jump is attributed to a CAGR of 8.5%.

Valve Positioner Market Analysis: The global market is estimated to advance at a moderate CAGR of 5.5%, helping it reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2034.

Lined Valve Market Outlook: It is expected to jump from a value of US$ 3.4 billion in 2024 to US$ 5.1 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Industrial Valve Market Growth: The demand is expected to develop at a moderate CAGR of 4.2% between 2024 and 2034, reaching a worth of US$ 123.05 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube