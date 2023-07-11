The increasing focus on health and hygiene is anticipated to drive the growth of the plant-based meat packaging market. By 2033, the industry is projected to attain a market share of US$ 144.2 million in the United States, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Similarly, in the United Kingdom, the plant-based meat packaging sector is expected to reach a market share of US$ 13.8 million, expanding at a CAGR of 1.8% throughout the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The growth of plant-based meat is driven by the rising trend of plant-based food diets. Also, with the rise in the consumption of packaged food due to the busy schedule and the rising concern towards hygiene, the growth of the plant based meat packaging market can be seen. The growth of the market increases due to the rise in the shifting preferences of people towards a vegetarian diet.

With the rise in health issues, consumer preference is shifting towards plant-based meat rather than animal-based meat. Due to the increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat products, market expansion can be seen. Most of the companies are using packages that are mostly made of synthetic material, which is generally used for keeping the food fresh for a long time. As the material should be long-lasting, the companies are manufacturing products that are sustainable for longer periods of time.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The plant-based meat packaging industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 144.2 million by 2033, increasing at a 4.6% CAGR.

The plant-based meat packaging industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 13.8 million, expanding at a CAGR of 1.8% by 2033.

During the forecast period, the plant-based meat packaging industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 131.3 million, securing a 6.0% CAGR.

With a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2033, the plastic segment is expected to dominate the plant-based meat packaging industry.

With a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2033, the pouch segment is expected to dominate the plant-based meat packaging industry.

How Does the Competition Look in this Industry?

The plant-based meat packaging industry has a highly competitive landscape, with a significant increase in the number of players vying for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise Amcor Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc., and Oji Holdings, among other companies.

To provide improved effectiveness, dependability, and affordability, the major key players are investing in research and development. The major players are concentrating on reinforcing their distribution channels and broadening their range of products to meet the changing demands of clients.

Major key players to fortify their market standing and acquire entry to fresh markets are utilizing mergers and acquisitions. The industry is experiencing growth in emerging markets such as India and China.

By strengthening their distribution networks and establishing local manufacturing facilities the major key players are expanding their presence in these markets.

Major Players are:

Amcor Plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global

Oji Holdings

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material Type:

Plastic

Paper

Plant-based Films

Others (Glass, Metal, etc.)

By Packaging Type:

Trays

Pouches

Wrappers

Cartons

Others (Cans, etc.)

By Product Type:

Plant-based Burgers

Plant-based Sausage Products

Plant-based Meat Products

Others (Plant-based Nuggets, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

Table of Content (ToC):

