Global Polyamide-Imide Resin Market Will Reach OVer USD 889 Million By 2026: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Polyamide-imide Resin Market by Type (Unfilled, Glass-Filled, Carbon-Filled, and Others) and by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global polyamide-imide resin market was USD 473 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 889 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2019 and 2026.

Polyamide-imides are amorphous polymers with exceptional chemical-, mechanical- and thermal-resistant properties. Polyamide-imides are prepared by the condensation of an anhydride, such as trimellitic acid chloride, and an aromatic diamine, such as methylenediamine. The high demand for polyamide-imide resins is attributed to its superior properties, as it performs exceptionally under intensely stressful conditions at continuous different temperatures based on the material type. Polyimides are used broadly in printed circuit boards due to their excellent thermal stabilities, chemical resistance, and low dielectric constant. Polyamide-imides are also used as wire coatings in making magnet wires. The increasing demand for polyamide-imide resin in various end-user industries is expected to drive the global polyamide-imide resin market growth over the forecast period.

Browse through 37 Tables & 25 Figures spread over 110 Pages

The global polyamide-imide resin market is fragmented based on the type and end-use industry. Based on type, the polyamide-imide resin market includes unfilled, carbon-filled, glass-filled, and others. Glass-filled polyamide-imide resins are expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to their high strength and stiffness, outstanding bearing, superior gamma radiation, and weather resistance, and good chemical-resistance. Glass fibers when added to polyamide resins expand the flexural modulus of polyamide-imide resins along with decreasing the expansion rate. Excellent properties of glass-filled resins combined with its increasing applications across various end-user industries are expected to drive this segment’s growth.

Based on end-use industry, the polyamide-imide resin market includes automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, oil and gas, and others. Electrical and electronics are expected to grow at the highest rate in the future, owing to the diverse resin applications, such as wafer carrier, chemical washing, and chip nest and sockets. The properties of polyamide-imide resins, such as high dielectric strength, increased flame retardant, dimensional stability, and chemical washing makes it ideal for the diverse applications in the electrical and electronics industry.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate on account of the growing number of regional automotive manufacturers. The region is now focusing on manufacturing energy-efficient vehicle that requires lightweight parts. Polyamide-imide resins are widely used in producing lightweight automotive components, which, in turn, is expected to propel the polyamide-imide resin market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, increased investments in the region’s electrical and electronics industry are also fuelling the polyamide-imide resin market.

Europe is another considerable polyamide-imide resin market that is expected to generate significant growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This can be due to the increasing automobile and aircraft production coupled with the rising need for polyamide-imide resins for various applications.

Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polyamide-imide-resin-market

North America is expected to show significant growth in the global polyamide-imide resin market over the forecast time period, owing to the flourishing commodity chemicals sector and robust investments and expansion of production facilities in the region. Significant developments in automotive and aircraft production have also been witnessed in the region. Continuing investments by various automakers in the U.S. are likely to drive the polyamide-imide resin market in this region in the years ahead. The growing demand for polyamide-imide molding resins in aerospace and automotive applications can be attributed to the shifting demand toward light-weight high-performance materials.

The Latin American polyamide-imide resin market is expected to witness moderate growth in the future, owing to the growing resins demand from the Brazilian automotive sector. Brazil is expected to be the major contributor in this regional market. The Middle Eastern and African polyamide-imide resin market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast time period, owing to the flourishing manufacturing industry. In the manufacturing industry, polyamide-imide resins are used in different applications, such as high-temperature bushings and brackets, inert rings, fuel pipes, and pump bushings.

Some major players of the global polyamide-imide resin market are Solvay, Quadrant, Toyobo, Ensinger, Innotek Technology, and Kermel.

This report segments the global polyamide-imide resin market into:

Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market: Type Analysis

Unfilled

Glass-Filled

Carbon-Filled

Others

Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Oil and Gas

Others

Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

