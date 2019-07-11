Global Polycarbonate Market To Reach USD 28.77 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Polycarbonate Market Size – USD 18.12 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Increasing use as a substitute to thermoplastics such as PVC

New York, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Increasing application of polycarbonate in industries such as electrical & electronics, and automotive is the most significant factor contributing to the market growth.

The global polycarbonate market is expected to reach USD 28.77 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polycarbonates are a group of transparent amorphous polymer which allows ease of processing and can be easily molded or thermoformed. These materials find application in a variety of products that demand high impact resistance, high-temperature resistance, and optical transparency.

Escalating use of polycarbonates in the electrical & electronics industry is one of the most significant factors contributing to the growth of the market. In this industry, these materials are used in various applications which comprise household appliances like TV’s, power housing, connectors, and battery boxes.

Increasing use of polycarbonates in automotive applications is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Of the various types of polycarbonates, the extruded sheet has the highest rate of consumption. The materials are deployed in the production of several automotive parts, including headlights, displaced glass, airbag covers, consoles, sunroofs, air vents, and small window panes, among others. The windows and windscreens offer the highest growth opportunities for the market players in the upcoming years. The high impact resistance, high-temperature resistance, and optical transparency of these materials makes them an essential constituent in advanced automotive lighting applications, comprising headlamp lenses, headlamp bezels, and light guides.

Polycarbonates are extensively used in construction products comprising windows and skylights to wall panels and roof domes to exterior elements for LED lighting owing to their several important characteristics including high impact resistance, and high flammability resistance among others.

A high capital requirement, as well as the availability of the substitute products, may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1522

Further key findings from the report suggest

Injection molding is the most widely used method to manufacture products from polycarbonates and its blends. This process is commonly used to produce polycarbonate bottles, and plates, among others.

The electrical and electronics segment accounted for the largest market share of over 25% in 2018 owing to surging demand for polycarbonate plastics and resins in applications like smartphones, compact disks, and other electrical/electronic devices.

The market in Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the growth of the electrical & electronics and automotive industry in the region.

Key participants include Covestro, SABIC, Teijin Industries, Trinseo, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp., Lotte Chem, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Chi Mei Corporation, Entec Polymers, Lone Star Chemicals, and RTP Company among others.

In November 2018, SABIC, a major player in the market, launched an advanced new transparent high-heat LEXAN™ CXT film product at the IDTechEx show in California, U.S. The new polycarbonate based technology has superior optical clarity and high design flexibility with exceptional thermal and dimensional stability at higher process temperatures.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polycarbonate-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polycarbonate market on the basis of type, grades, applications, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Plates

Sheets

Film

Foil

Strip

Others

Grades Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Medical

Construction

Optical Media

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1522

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/polymers-and-resins

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

CONTACT: Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: [email protected]