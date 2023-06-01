China is expected to maintain its position as one of the most profitable markets for polysulfide coatings and sealants due to the rising demand in construction projects and infrastructure development. The strong demand from various application industries is driving the growth of the polysulfide sealants market during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The polysulfide market is predicted to be valued at US$ 3 billion in 2023 and US$ 6 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the polysulfide market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5%.

An emerging trend is the increasing use of polysulfides in the production of fuel-efficient tires. Polysulfides are used as a coupling agent in the production of silica-reinforced tire treads which reduces rolling resistance and improves fuel efficiency.

A significant opportunity is the use of polysulfides in the production of biodegradable plastics. Polysulfides can be used as a cross-linking agent in the production of biodegradable plastics, which can replace traditional petroleum-based plastics and reduce environmental impact.

Get an overview on growth opportunities from 2023 to 2033 – Download a sample report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12908

There is a growing demand for polysulfide-based sealants and adhesives in the construction industry due to their ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Polysulfides are used in the aerospace industry to seal fuel tanks and hydraulic systems due to their resistance to fuels and chemicals.

Overall, the polysulfide market presents numerous trends and opportunities that can be capitalized on by manufacturers and businesses looking to expand their offerings in various industries.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

As per FMI analysis, the United expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Germany emerged as a significant player in the Polysulfide industry, with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The Thiokol segment is expected to dominate the Polysulfide industry with a market share of around 60% by the end of 2023.

The automotive & transportation application segment is expected to dominate the Polysulfide market, capturing a market share of nearly 25% by the end of 2023.

“Increasing demand from the construction industry and rising preference for eco-friendly products are driving the polysulfide market,” – remarks an analyst at FMI.

How Key Players are revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Polysulfide market?

Leading players in the polysulfide market are revolutionizing the manufacturing process by adopting advanced technologies and sustainable practices. They are focusing on improving the efficiency of the production process, reducing energy consumption, and minimizing waste generation. Companies are also investing heavily in research and development to develop innovative products that offer superior performance and environmental benefits. They are collaborating with universities and research institutions to enhance their product portfolio and stay ahead of the competition. Significant players are also expanding their global presence by establishing strategic partnerships and acquiring local companies in emerging markets. These initiatives are enabling them to cater to the growing demand for polysulfide products across various end-use industries, including construction, aerospace, and automotive.

Expand operations in the future – ask for a customized report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12908

Major Players:

Nouryon

Toray Fine Chemicals.

JSC Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant

Flamemaster Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ineos Group

Chevron Phillips Chemicals

Arkema

Robinson Brothers

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In October 2020, Nouryon announced that it had acquired the carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) business of J.M. Huber Corporation.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the polysulfide market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the polysulfide market, the report is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Thiokols and Solid Polysulfide Elastomers), End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Processing & Application, Building & Construction, Protective Coatings, Specialty Chemicals and others), across 6 major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Purchase this Market Report at a discounted price @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12908

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Thiokols

Solid Polysulfide Elastomers

By End Use:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Processing & Application

Building & Construction

Protective Coatings

Specialty Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-12908

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and Their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyers

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

Request Full ToC of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12908

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Polysulfide Resin Market Size: In terms of value, the global polysulfide resin market is poised to expand at 3.9% CAGR through 2031. Sales of polysulfide resins are projected to top US$ 229.76 Million by 2031, with the U.S., Japan, France, Germany, and Russia emerging as key producers in the market.

Polyurethane Resins Paints and Coatings Market Share: The growing middle-class population and rising disposable income have facilitated the expansion of the middle-class housing segment, driving global demand for polyurethane resin paints and coatings in residential construction.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Growth: PVC is being extensively utilized in industrial, commercial and household sectors. Accelerating infrastructure projects in developing countries are substantial growth contributors to the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Trends: The increasing applications of polyvinylidene fluoride are likely to boost its demand across various sectors, as well as expand the global PVDF market size.

Vapour Barrier Market Sales: Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and green construction is creating opportunities for investors to fund the development of new and innovative vapour barrier products.

Nanocellulose Market Demand: The global nanocellulose market size is set to reach US$ 474.8 million in 2023. Between 2023 and 2032, global nanocellulose sales will thrive at 19.1% CAGR. Total market valuation at the end of 2033 is forecast to reach US$ 2,725.5 million.

Sodium Chloride Market Outlook: The sodium chloride market is valued at US$ 44.0 billion in 2023 and is estimated to value at US$ 67.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Biocides Market Overview: The biocides market is anticipated to expand its boundaries at an average CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The market holds a share of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2023 while expecting revenue of US$ 12.5 Billion by 2033.

Amines Market Forecast: A CAGR of 7.5% is anticipated between 2023 and 2033 for the growth of the global amines market, which was valued at US$ 31.9 Billion in 2023. The amines market is anticipated to reach US$ 65.8 Billion by 2033.

Metallic Stearates Market Value: The metallic stearates market size is projected to be valued at US$ 2.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 4.0 Billion by 2033. The sales of metallic stearates are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com