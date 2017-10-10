Breaking News
Global Population Health Management Solutions Market, 2025 – Focus on Products, Country Analysis, End Users, Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Population Health Management Solutions Market – Analysis and Forecast (2017-2025) (Focus on Products (Software & Services), Country Analysis, End Users, Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis, and Region Specific Information)” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global population health management solutions market was estimated to be $8.92 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow over $50.35 billion by 2025.

The global population health management (PHM) solutions market comprises of software and services which helps healthcare providers achieve value based goals and impart high quality patient care.

The market has evolved dramatically due changes in clinical need, reimbursement models and healthcare delivery framework. These changes have fuelled the level of investments in the population health industry. Although, the major contributors to these changes remain rising healthcare costs and rapidly increasing number of chronic diseases.

To combat these adverse situations, government is more focused on shifting to a value based care reimbursement model than the traditionally used Fee-For-Service model.

Healthcare payers such as insurers, employers, health plans etc. are more exposed to the risks of rising medical costs and hence they are extensively participating and investing in various population health strategies.

On the other hand, healthcare providers such as hospitals, physicians and clinics are also exploring alternatives to reduce their financial burden by switching from their existing deliver model to a value based model where they can keep a track on patient outcome and satisfaction.

The value based care model is more of a patient centric model and includes various Accountable care organization (ACO), Patient-centred medical home (PCMH), Pay for performance (P4P) and bundled payments

The introduction of value based reimbursement model as a part of Affordable Care Act (ACA) has started making payments to healthcare providers on the basis of evidence based outcomes such as reduction in number of hospital readmissions and lowering the cost of avoidable medical procedures.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Research Methodology

2 Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Addressable Market Size and Growth Potential
2.3 Consumer Investment in PHM and their Preferences
2.4 Technology Trends
2.5 Historical Trends
2.6 Analysis

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Restraints
3.4 Market challenges
3.5 Market Opportunities

4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Market Share Analysis
4.2 Share of key Developments and Strategies
4.3 Collaboration Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Licencing Agreement
4.4 Buisness Expansions
4.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.6 Product Launches

5 Industry Insights
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Patent Landscape
5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Population Health Management Solutions Market, by Product
6.1 Overview
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.4 Top Population Health Management Services Provider
6.5 Top EHR Providers Providing PHM Modules as a Value Added Revenue Source
6.6 Top PHM Providers Offering Solutions as a Minor Revenue Source

7 Global Population Health Management Solutions Market, by Mode of Delivery
7.1 Overview
7.2 Web Based Delivery Model
7.3 Cloud Based Delivery Model
7.4 On-Premise Delivery Model

8 Global Population Health Management Solutions Market, by End User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)
8.3 Integrated Delivery Network
8.4 Stand Alone Hospitals
8.5 Physician Groups
8.6 Independent and Affiliate Physicians
8.7 Home Care Settings
8.8 Ambulatory Services
8.9 Private Health Insurance
8.10 Medicare & Medicaid

9 Global Population Health Management Solutions Market, by Geography

10 Company Profiles

  • Aetna Inc.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
  • Athena Health
  • Caradigm
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
  • Conifer Health Solutions, LLC
  • eClinicalWorks
  • Enli Health Intelligence Corporation
  • EPIC Systems Corporation
  • Evolent Health, Inc.
  • Explorys Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Health Catalyst
  • Healthagen, LLC
  • i2i population health
  • IBM Corporation
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Medecision
  • Medical Information Technology, Incorporated (MEDITECH)
  • OptumHealth
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Phytel Inc.
  • Premier Inc.
  • Tenet Healthcare
  • The Advisory Board company
  • Truven Health Analytics
  • United Health Group
  • Valence Health, LLC
  • Verscend Technologies, Inc.
  • Wellcentive, Inc.

