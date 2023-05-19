In the United States, the portable battery pack market is projected to be valued at US$ 8.57 Billion by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to experience a CAGR of 11.3%.

NEWARK, Del, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global portable battery pack market is forecast to expand at 12.6% CAGR over the estimated time, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 16.89 Billion in 2023 and US$ 55.34 Billion by 2033.

The market is positively influenced by the ongoing investments in portable battery packs by governments across the globe. For instance, the Government of India is investing in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries in Gujarat. This, along with the surging demand for electronic gadgets in India owing to the availability of discretionary income is fueling market growth.

The market is also powered by the growing awareness among the masses about healthcare, in addition to the increasing use of portable medical equipment. Robust urbanization in developing economies is further fueling product demand. Significant growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific are propelling the market growth. Owing to high sales of electronic equipment, especially smartphones, the region is expected to witness a high adoption rate of portable battery packs.

Emerging regulations by the government to dispose of e-waste caused by electronics might confine the growth prospects for portable battery packs. The adoption of technologies that might render the portable battery pack obsolete is also a key threat to the market.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis:

The United States portable battery pack industry is projected to be valued at US$ 8.57 Billion by 2033. During the forecast period, the market is expected to assume a growth rate of 3% CAGR.

The United Kingdom market is assessed to achieve US$ 1.44 Billion by 2033 end. From 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9%.

The China portable battery pack industry is slated to achieve US$ 14.03 Billion by 2033. During the forecast time frame, the market is projected to perceive a significant CAGR of 14.1%.

The Japan market is estimated to attain US$ 8.57 Billion by 2033. In the next 10 years, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8%.

In South Korea, the market is forecast to reach US$ 3.39 Billion by the end of the estimated period. During the projection period, the market is assessed to expand at a CAGR of 13%.

Based on product type, smartphones are emerging as the top segment. During the coming years, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4%.

Based on the capacity range, 2,510 MAH to 5,000 MAH is expected to surface as the leading segment in the upcoming years. The estimated CAGR for this segment is 5%.

Stay Updated with Recent Developments:

In the forecast period, it is projected that the advent of new charging technologies and batteries is expected to entirely change the charging scenario of electronics.

In August 2022, Lenovo introduced a portable USB-C battery to power a laptop. The product has been launched under the category of the new Lenovo Go brand to bridge the gap between WFH and WFO. More accessories are on their way, as per the company’s statement.

Oppo offered its line of magnetic wireless chargers in August 2021. These chargers are projected to operate the same as Apple’s MagSafe. The line contains a 20W charging output and a 4500 mAh battery.

Market by Categorization:

By Capacity Range:

1,000 MAH to 2,500 MAH

2,510 MAH to 5,000 MAH

5,010 MAH to 7,500 MAH

7,510 MAH to 10,000 MAH

Above 10,000 MAH

By Product Type:

Smartphones

Tablets

Portable Media Players

Others

By Technology:

Lithium-ion Battery

Lithium-polymer Battery

Nickel Cadmium Battery

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast, 2022 to 2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017 to 2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2022 to 2032

5. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast 2022 to 2032, By Capacity Range

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Capacity Range, 2017 to 2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Capacity Range, 2022 to 2032

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Capacity Range, 2017 to 2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Capacity Range, 2022 to 2032

6. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast 2022 to 2032, By Product Type

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product Type, 2017 to 2021

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022 to 2032

