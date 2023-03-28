The demand analysis of Global Portable Printer Market size revenue was valued at around USD 1,200.90 million in 2021 and is set to grow about USD 16,900.11 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4%. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Canon Inc., Bixolon Co. Ltd., Citizen Systems Japan Co., Brother Industries Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Polaroid Corporation, Printek LLC, Toshiba Tec Corporation, HP Inc, Seiko Epson Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., Xiamen Rongta Technology Co. Ltd., Woosim Systems Inc, SATO Holdings Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Intermec Inc, Datamax-O’Neil Corporation, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Portable Printer Market By Technological Type (Thermal, Inkjet, And Impact), By Connectivity (Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, And Ethernet), By Application (Transportation & Logistics, Medical Services, Retail, Telecommunication Industry, Manufacturing, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Portable Printer Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1,200.90 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 16,900.11 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Portable Printer? How big is the Portable Printer Industry?

Portable Printer Market Coverage & Overview:

The global Portable Printer market size was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,200.90 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 16,900.11 million by 2028. The global Portable Printer market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% during the forecast period.

Portable printers are tiny, lightweight computer peripherals that produce a tangible copy of stored data. These gadgets can be connected to laptops, smartphones, computers, and other processing units via wired USB or other ports or wireless Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Due to their portability and light weight, these devices are simple to move from one place to another. Portable printers are more practical than standard printers because of their simplicity of use, light weight, fast printing, wide range of paper alternatives, and adaptable features.

Work-from-home and remote working acceptance will spur the global portable printer market expansion. During the pandemic, at least 62% of businesses in the Asia Pacific region shifted to remote working. The necessary tools had to be given to workers in order to make the transition to a mobile workforce. The demand for portable printers is mostly driven by industries like sales, logistics, and retail, which require instant printing of receipts, tokens, tickets, invoices, shipping labels, barcodes, etc. The increasing global internet penetration is also expected to be a major driver of the portable printer market. It is predicted that there will be 75.58 billion IoT devices (smart gadgets connected to the internet) deployed globally by 2025.

Global Portable Printer Market: Growth Factors

Growth of the global portable printer market will be fueled by the proliferation of online businesses including e-commerce and third-party logistics services during the projected period. Specifically, in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America, internet enterprises that specifically include e-commerce, online meal delivery services, grocery delivery services, and logistics have gained substantial popularity in recent years. Brazil, Mexico, China, South Korea, India, and the ASEAN nations are among these nations. To meet customer demands, these companies must also offer on-demand barcode, receipt, and label printing. This trend is anticipated to continue over the coming years, supporting the expansion of the portable printer industry.

However, the global portable printer market is expected to have a setback due to rising customer desire for reading bills and alerts on their mobile devices as well as a growing preference for paperless billing and notification solutions.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,200.90 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 16,900.11 million CAGR Growth Rate 10.4% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Canon Inc., Bixolon Co. Ltd., Citizen Systems Japan Co., Brother Industries Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Polaroid Corporation, Printek LLC, Toshiba Tec Corporation, HP Inc, Seiko Epson Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., Xiamen Rongta Technology Co. Ltd., Woosim Systems Inc, SATO Holdings Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Intermec Inc, Datamax-O’Neil Corporation. Key Segment By Technological Type, By Connectivity, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Portable Printer Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for portable printers can be divided into segments based on region, connectivity, application, technology, and other factors. Based on technique, the market can be classified into three groups: thermal, inkjet, and impact. Revenue growth for the thermal segment is anticipated to occur with a CAGR of 10.89% throughout the projection period.

Based on connection, the global market for portable printers may be divided into wireless, USB, Bluetooth, and Ethernet segments. Some of the industries where portable printers are used include transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, the communications industry, manufacturing, and others. The transportation and logistics segment, which will reach USD 4.8 billion by 2028, had the greatest revenue share. In 2021, the manufacturing sector’s share was 18.78%.

Based on distribution methods, the portable printer market can be split into two groups: online and offline. Consumers now favor online distribution channels over conventional ones as a result of the growth in online shopping and digitization. All firms were forced to operate online due to COVID-19 and lockdowns. Also, buyers can purchase goods through online sales that are not available in their local markets. All of these elements will contribute to the segment’s growth in the upcoming years.

The global Portable Printer market is segmented as follows:

By Technological Type

Thermal

Inkjet

Impact

By Connectivity

Wireless

Bluetooth

USB

Ethernet

By Application

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Medical Services

Telecommunication Industry

Manufacturing

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Portable Printer Market By Technological Type (Thermal, Inkjet, And Impact), By Connectivity (Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, And Ethernet), By Application (Transportation & Logistics, Medical Services, Retail, Telecommunication Industry, Manufacturing, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Portable Printer market include –

Canon Inc.

Bixolon Co. Ltd.

Citizen Systems Japan Co.

Brother Industries Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Polaroid Corporation

Printek LLC

Toshiba Tec Corporation

HP Inc

Seiko Epson Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Fujitsu Limited

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Rongta Technology Co. Ltd.

Woosim Systems Inc

SATO Holdings Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Star Micronics Co. Ltd.

Intermec Inc

Datamax-O’Neil Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Portable Printer market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.4% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Portable Printer market size was valued at around US$ 1,200.90 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16,900.11 million by 2028.

Based on technology segmentation, the Thermal segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, the transportation & logistics segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of region, the “Europe” region was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Portable Printer industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Portable Printer Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Portable Printer Industry?

What segments does the Portable Printer Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Portable Printer Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technological Type, By Connectivity, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

A sizable portion of the market is anticipated to come from Europe because of its ongoing commitment to improving customer satisfaction and productivity among mobile workers. The market for portable printers in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the quickest rate because of the region’s growing mobile workforce and increased emphasis on streamlining order and receipt administration. Many major players in the business are of Asian descent, like Bixolon, Seiko Epson, and Brother Industries, to name a few. Additionally, the profit margins have significantly decreased as a result of the involvement of numerous small firms from these regions in worldwide businesses like Woosim Systems, Printek, and Able Systems.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2022, the expansion to Canon’s MAXIFY Ink Efficient GX Series line-up, the MAXIFY GX5070 ink tank business printer, was officially announced for release. The printer boosts productivity and efficiency in workplaces and organizations by combining low color printing prices with paper handling, speed, and networking capabilities.

In May 2021, Zebra announced the release of new wireless label printers. The ZSB series refers to these and is intended for small businesses. These new printers were created to produce labels more effectively and affordably.

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

