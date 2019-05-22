Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market Will Reach USD 263 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global portable spirometry devices market was approximately USD 111 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 263 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 9.6% between 2019 and 2025.

According to the report, the global portable spirometry devices market was approximately USD 111 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 263 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 9.6% between 2019 and 2025.

A portable spirometer is a respiratory device that measures the volume of air inhaled and exhaled through the lungs. The device is used for testing one’s pulmonary function. Various lung-related diseases are eradicated through portable spirometry devices. Portable spirometers evaluate the outcome of disease treatment and whether they need adjustments or not. It is the most appropriate tool for testing the lung function before undergoing any type of surgery. A spirometer is also used to check if the chemicals used during work are impacting the lung functioning. It helps in finding the reason behind breathlessness and other lung-related diseases. Increasing air pollution, growing COPD incidences, and rising technological improvements witnessed in health monitoring solutions are some factors responsible for the growth of the portable spirometry devices market globally.

The global portable spirometry devices market is categorized on the basis of technology, application, and end-user. By technology, the market includes flow-sensing spirometry devices, peak flow meters, and volume measurement. The flow-sensing spirometry devices are likely to hold a major market share in the future, as these devices have become popular due to their compact size and cost-effectiveness. These devices are typically based on the table-top technology with no moving parts, which makes them easy to handle.

By application, the market is divided into asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and others. COPD is likely to dominate the market over the estimated time period. As per the WHO, more than 65 million people globally suffer from mild to severe COPD. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that COPD’s treatment cost is likely to reach 90 billion USD by 2020, which was 59 billion USD in 2016.

By end-user, the market is fragmented into home healthcare, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. The home healthcare segment is likely to show the highest CAGR in the years ahead, owing to the growing preference for management of asthma and other respiratory diseases at home. Compact portable spirometry devices are used by patients for rehabilitation in the comfort of their home for both long- and short-term requirements. Furthermore, most of the patient population with COPD and asthma require monitoring at home, which is also boosting the home healthcare segment.

North America held a major share of the global portable spirometry devices market in 2018. Growing awareness about preventive care and increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders are boosting the region’s portable spirometry devices market. Additionally, technological advancements, rising healthcare expenditure and improved healthcare infrastructure in this region are further boosting this regional market. Government and private organizations in these regions frequently run awareness campaigns and associated health impediments for creating awareness among the regional population.

Europe is the second leading portable spirometry devices market globally. Some emerging market players based in Europe are Medical International Research, Cosmed, Geratherm Medical, Progetti, Sibelmed, and Ganshorn Medizin Electronic, which are propelling the portable spirometry devices market in Europe.

The Asia Pacific portable spirometry devices market is likely to show the highest CAGR in the years ahead, owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and growing awareness of people about the availability of respiratory care monitoring and therapeutic devices in the region. Low manufacturing cost has fuelled the regional number of production facilities, due to the growing investments by pharmaceutical giants in this region. Additionally, the countries in the region have improved healthcare facilities now due to the expansion of both public and private companies, to provide better treatment options to the patients.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa pose huge potential for portable spirometry devices market growth and are likely to be the fastest growing regions. This can be due to the rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure and funds offered by regional governments to conduct R&D activities for better patient care.

Some leading players in the global portable spirometry devices market include Vyaire Medical, NuvoAir, Vitalograph, ndd Medizintechnik, nSpire Health, Smiths Medical, Philips Healthcare, Cosmed, Geratherm Medical, Progetti, Sibelmed, and Ganshorn Medizin Electronic.

This report segments the global portable spirometry devices market into:

Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market: Technology Analysis

Flow-Sensing Portable Spirometry Devices

Peak Flow Meters

Volume Measurement

Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market: Application Analysis

Asthma

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Others

Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market: End-User Analysis

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

