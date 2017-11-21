Global Power Transformers Markets, 2016-2024: ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Power Transformers – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Transformers in US$ by the following Product Categories based on capacity rating:

100 MVA – 500 MVA

501 MVA – 800 MVA

801 MVA – 1200 MVA

The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ABB Limited

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S

Bemag Transformer Inc.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bowers Electricals Ltd.

Changzhou XD Transformer Co., Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

DAIHEN Corporation

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited

EFACEC Group

GE Grid Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.

Howard Industries, Inc.

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Imefy Group

JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer Co., Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

KONCAR Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Olsun Electrics Corporation

Powertech Transformers

Schneider Electric SA

SGB-SMIT Group

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation

Siemens AG

SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Wilson Power Solutions

Wilson Transformer Company

Winder Power Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Power Transformers: The Power to Manage Power with Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Electricity Transmission and Distribution Equipment Industry

Surge in Energy Consumption and Resulting Rise in Power Production and Transmission: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years

Global Market Outlook

2. COMPETITION

ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market

Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power Transformers Business

Noteworthy Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures during the Years 2005 to 2017

Volatile Raw Material Prices: A Cause for Concern for Transformer Manufacturers

Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs

3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth

Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks

Sophisticated Technology, Innovative Materials and Superior Engineering of Modern Power Transformers Spearhead Market Growth

Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB

An Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer by Siemens

Hybrid Power Transformers Technology

Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers

Wireless Power Transmission

Innovative Alternative Fluids

Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers

Dryformers by ABB

Superconductor Based Power Transformers

HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized

Gas-Insulated Power Transformers

Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright

IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers

Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer

Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Gains

New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential

Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth

Aging Power Transformer Fleet Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Markets

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for the Market

Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Transformers: A Prelude

Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem

Architecture of Transformers

Transformer Failure

Reasons for Transformer Failure

Contaminants

Fault Currents

Usage beyond Stipulated Thermal Limits

Corrosion

Electromagnetic Disturbances

Transformer Efficiency

Power Transformers

Functions of a Power Transformer

Power Transformers and Distribution Transformers: A Comparison

History of Transformers

5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

ABB Launches 66 kV WindSTAR Transformer

LSIS Introduces New Power Transformer

GE Unveils First Eco-Friendly Transformer

Torus Power to Introduce TOT AVR Power Transformers Series

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ABB Takes Over GE Industrial Solutions

Hyosung Merges Existing Products with ICT

Clean Line Energy Appoints Mitsubishi as Preferred Supplier

WEG S.A Takes Over CG Power

ABB Sets Up $10m Power Transformer Plant

Croatia’s Koncar D&ST to Take Over Major Control in Polish Company

BC Partners to Divest SGB-SMI Group

Siemens Inks Manufacturing Agreement with Eii

CKP Group to Take Over Diamond Power Infrastructure

CG Achieves Order from PT PLN

GE to Provide Power Transformers to Karpowership

ABB Achieves Order from PSE S.

MEIDEN to Take Over Major Control in PML

MEPPI Transports First 765kV Power Transformer to AEP

ABB to Provide Transformers for World’s Most Powerful Wind Turbines

CG Achieves Order from PT PLN (Persero)

OpenGate Capital Takes Over Power Partners

7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 91)

The United States (12)

Japan (6)

Europe (21) France (1) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (1) Italy (4) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (12)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)

Middle East (4)

Latin America (2)

Africa (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvz6br/power

CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electricity