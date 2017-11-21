Global Power Transformers Markets, 2016-2024: ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Power Transformers – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Transformers in US$ by the following Product Categories based on capacity rating:
- 100 MVA – 500 MVA
- 501 MVA – 800 MVA
- 801 MVA – 1200 MVA
The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Limited
- ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S
- Bemag Transformer Inc.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Bowers Electricals Ltd.
- Changzhou XD Transformer Co., Ltd.
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
- DAIHEN Corporation
- Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited
- EFACEC Group
- GE Grid Solutions
- Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.
- Howard Industries, Inc.
- Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group
- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.
- Imefy Group
- JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer Co., Ltd.
- Kirloskar Electric Company Limited
- KONCAR Group
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Olsun Electrics Corporation
- Powertech Transformers
- Schneider Electric SA
- SGB-SMIT Group
- Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation
- Siemens AG
- SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.
- Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd.
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
- Wilson Power Solutions
- Wilson Transformer Company
- Winder Power Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Power Transformers: The Power to Manage Power with Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Electricity Transmission and Distribution Equipment Industry
Surge in Energy Consumption and Resulting Rise in Power Production and Transmission: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years
Global Market Outlook
2. COMPETITION
ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market
Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power Transformers Business
Noteworthy Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures during the Years 2005 to 2017
Volatile Raw Material Prices: A Cause for Concern for Transformer Manufacturers
Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth
Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks
Sophisticated Technology, Innovative Materials and Superior Engineering of Modern Power Transformers Spearhead Market Growth
Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB
An Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer by Siemens
Hybrid Power Transformers Technology
Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers
Wireless Power Transmission
Innovative Alternative Fluids
Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers
Dryformers by ABB
Superconductor Based Power Transformers
HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized
Gas-Insulated Power Transformers
Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright
IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers
Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer
Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Gains
New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential
Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth
Aging Power Transformer Fleet Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Markets
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for the Market
Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Transformers: A Prelude
Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem
Architecture of Transformers
Transformer Failure
Reasons for Transformer Failure
Contaminants
Fault Currents
Usage beyond Stipulated Thermal Limits
Corrosion
Electromagnetic Disturbances
Transformer Efficiency
Power Transformers
Functions of a Power Transformer
Power Transformers and Distribution Transformers: A Comparison
History of Transformers
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
ABB Launches 66 kV WindSTAR Transformer
LSIS Introduces New Power Transformer
GE Unveils First Eco-Friendly Transformer
Torus Power to Introduce TOT AVR Power Transformers Series
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ABB Takes Over GE Industrial Solutions
Hyosung Merges Existing Products with ICT
Clean Line Energy Appoints Mitsubishi as Preferred Supplier
WEG S.A Takes Over CG Power
ABB Sets Up $10m Power Transformer Plant
Croatia’s Koncar D&ST to Take Over Major Control in Polish Company
BC Partners to Divest SGB-SMI Group
Siemens Inks Manufacturing Agreement with Eii
CKP Group to Take Over Diamond Power Infrastructure
CG Achieves Order from PT PLN
GE to Provide Power Transformers to Karpowership
ABB Achieves Order from PSE S.
MEIDEN to Take Over Major Control in PML
MEPPI Transports First 765kV Power Transformer to AEP
ABB to Provide Transformers for World’s Most Powerful Wind Turbines
CG Achieves Order from PT PLN (Persero)
OpenGate Capital Takes Over Power Partners
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 91)
- The United States (12)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (21)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (4)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)
- Middle East (4)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvz6br/power
