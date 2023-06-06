The United States is expected to witness a thriving PP closure market with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%, reaching a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion by 2033. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for PP closures from various sectors such as food & beverage, cosmetics, and healthcare, as well as a focus on product diversification. Similarly, the United Kingdom is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 0.728 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.9% in PP closure demand from 2023 to 2033. In Japan, the PP closure industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 0.874 billion by 2033, experiencing a significant sales increase with a CAGR of 2.6% over the next decade.

NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global PP closure market value is forecast to rise from US$ 14.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 22.3 billion by 2033. Over the next decade (2023 to 2033), global sales of PP closures are anticipated to thrive at 4.30% CAGR.

Rising usage of PP closures in a wide range of sectors, particularly food & beverage and pharmaceutical is a key factor driving the global market. Subsequently, the rising adoption of automation by manufacturers to improve productivity and quality will support market expansion.

The automation and digitalization of manufacturing processes are transforming the PP closure industry in several ways. PP closures are plastic caps that are used to seal containers and bottles. They are widely used in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic sectors.

Automation allows for the production of PP closures in a more efficient manner, which can help to reduce costs and improve product quality. With the use of robots and other automated machines, manufacturers can produce closures at a faster rate, with greater accuracy and consistency.

Digitalization is making it possible for manufacturers to produce customized PP closures in smaller quantities, in response to the growing demand for personalized products. With the use of 3D printing and other digital technologies, manufacturers can quickly and easily produce custom closures that meet the specific needs of their customers.

Automation and digitalization are also improving the quality control processes in the PP closures industry. With the use of sensors and other monitoring technologies, manufacturers can more easily detect defects and other quality issues, ensuring that only high-quality closures make it to the market.

With growing concerns about the environment and sustainability, manufacturers are increasingly turning to automation and digitalization to reduce waste and improve sustainability.

By automating processes and reducing the use of raw materials, manufacturers can minimize their environmental impact and reduce their carbon footprint.

Automation and digitalization are transforming the PP closure market by increasing efficiency, enabling customization, improving quality control, and promoting sustainability. As these technologies continue to evolve, the PP closures industry is expected to see even more innovations during the next ten years.

Key Takeaways:

The global PP closure industry is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 22.3 billion by 2033.

By closure type, the screw closure segment is anticipated to create a growth opportunity of US$ 5.2 billion between 2023 to 2033.

Based on technology, the injection molding segment is set to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 6.3 billion during the forecast period.

By end use, the food & beverage segment is estimated to hold around 32% market value share by the end of 2033.

The United States PP closure market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.9 billion by 2033.

PP closure demand in China is expected to increase at 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The United Kingdom PP closure industry is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% CAGR through 2033.

“Rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetics will boost the global PP closure industry. To grab profits and meet this demand, manufacturers are embracing novel technologies such as automation in manufacturing processes,” – says a lead analyst at FMI.

Rapid Expansion of the Food and Beverage Sector to Boost the PP Closure Market:

The food and beverage sector is one of the leading end users of PP closures, and macroeconomic factors affecting this industry can have a significant impact on the growth of the PP closure industry.

The growth of the food and beverage sectors is driven by several macroeconomic factors. These include rising population, urbanization, changing lifestyles, increased disposable income, and technological advancements.

Rising population and urbanization are driving demand for packaged food and beverages, which in turn is bolstering sales of PP closures.

Changing lifestyles, such as the increasing demand for convenience and on-the-go food and beverages, are also creating a high demand for PP closures in the food & beverage sectors.

Increased disposable income of consumers is driving the demand for premium and high-quality food and beverage products, which require high-quality PP closures.

Technological advancements in the food and beverage industry are driving the demand for PP closures that are compatible with new packaging materials and technologies.

As the food and beverage industry continues to expand and evolve, demand for high-quality, innovative, and sustainable PP closures is expected to increase, creating opportunities for market growth in the years to come.

Who is winning?

Robinson, Berry Global, Plastic Closures Ltd., Weener Plastics, Amcor, Silgan Plastics, Comar, and Rieke Packaging are a few of the leading manufacturers of PP closures profiled in the report.

These leading companies are focusing on innovations, facility expansions, research & development activities, partnerships, mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and other strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance,

In 2018, to meet demand from various sectors, new packaging caps and closures were introduced by SABIC.

More Insights into the PP Closure Market Report:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the PP closure market, analyzing historical demand from 2016 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections of the PP closure industry based on closure type (screw closures, snap closures, and push-pull closures), technology (compression molding and injection molding), end use (food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals, cosmetics and personal care, home care, and other industrial), across various regions.

Market Segmentation:

By Closure Type:

Screw Closures

Snap Closures

Push-Pull Closures

By Technology:

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Home Care

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

