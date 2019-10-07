Breaking News
Global Product Analytics Market is Set to Reach USD 39.6 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 18.7% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Offering (Software, Service [Professional, Managed]), by Solution (Web-Based, Mobile-Based), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Government, Retail, Others), by End User (Designers, Manufacturers, Sales Professionals, Marketing Professionals, Finance and Risk Professionals, Others)

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global product analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2024. Globally, product analytics industry players are leveraging market growth through offering innovative and advanced solutions, product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For example, Amazon Go is changing the traditional shopping experience by using analytics to grow sales and consumer involvement.

Large enterprises category held larger share in the product analytics market in 2018

On the basis of enterprise size, the global product analytics market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Among the two categories, the large enterprises category held larger share in the market in 2018. This is attributed to the fact that rapid demand for advanced analytics tools from big firms to stay competitive and expand their market presence.

On the basis of vertical, the global product analytics market is divided into BFSI, media & entertainment, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, energy & utilities, government, retail, and others. Of all, the BFSI category held largest share in the market in 2018, owing to the significant shift from traditional banking to digital banking, enhanced consumer service experience, huge demand for personalized banking services, and growing preference of consumers toward digital platforms.

Explore key industry insights in  95 tables and  55 figures from the 164 pages of report, “Global Product Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 – Industry Insights by Offering (Software, Service [Professional, Managed]), by Solution (Web-Based, Mobile-Based), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Government, Retail, Others), by End User (Designers, Manufacturers, Sales Professionals, Marketing Professionals, Finance and Risk Professionals, Others)

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in product analytics market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of IT companies, increasing mobile application usage, rapid adoption of technological trends, such as BI, AI, ML, cloud technology, and analytics solutions.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global product analytics market are Google LLC, Teradata, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Atlassian, Amplitude, Piwik PRO, Oracle Corporation, Mixpanel, and Plytix.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

  • Among all the offerings, software category held larger share in the market in 2018. However, service category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period.
  • Among all the solutions, the web-based solutions category held larger share in the market in 2018.
  • Of all the deployment type, cloud-based contributes the largest revenue globally.
  • The large enterprises category held larger share in the product analytics market in 2018.
  • Of all vertical, the BFSI category held largest share in the market in 2018.

The Report Offers:

  • Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024
  • Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry
  • Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.
  • Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings
  • Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio
  • Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments
  • Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment
  • Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global product analytics market on the basis of offering, solution, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical, end user, and region.

Global Product Analytics Market Coverage

Offering Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

  • Software
  • Service
    • Professional
    • Managed

Solution Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

  • Web-Based
  • Mobile-Based

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud-Based

Enterprise Size Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small & Medium Enterprises

Vertical Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Manufacturing
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Government
  • Retail
  • Others

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

  • Designers
  • Manufacturers
  • Sales Professionals
  • Marketing Professionals
  • Finance and Risk Professionals
  • Others

Geographical Segmentation

Product Analytics Market by Region

North America

  • By Offering
  • By Solution
  • By Deployment Type
  • By Enterprise Size
  • By Vertical
  • By End User
  • By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

  • By Offering
  • By Solution
  • By Deployment Type
  • By Enterprise Size
  • By Vertical
  • By End User
  • By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • By Offering
  • By Solution
  • By Deployment Type
  • By Enterprise Size
  • By Vertical
  • By End User
  • By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

  • By Offering
  • By Solution
  • By Deployment Type
  • By Enterprise Size
  • By Vertical
  • By End User
  • By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Other Countries

