Global Product Analytics Market is Set to Reach USD 39.6 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 18.7% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Offering (Software, Service [Professional, Managed]), by Solution (Web-Based, Mobile-Based), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Government, Retail, Others), by End User (Designers, Manufacturers, Sales Professionals, Marketing Professionals, Finance and Risk Professionals, Others)
NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global product analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2024. Globally, product analytics industry players are leveraging market growth through offering innovative and advanced solutions, product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For example, Amazon Go is changing the traditional shopping experience by using analytics to grow sales and consumer involvement.
Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/product-analytics-market/request-sample
Large enterprises category held larger share in the product analytics market in 2018
On the basis of enterprise size, the global product analytics market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Among the two categories, the large enterprises category held larger share in the market in 2018. This is attributed to the fact that rapid demand for advanced analytics tools from big firms to stay competitive and expand their market presence.
On the basis of vertical, the global product analytics market is divided into BFSI, media & entertainment, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, energy & utilities, government, retail, and others. Of all, the BFSI category held largest share in the market in 2018, owing to the significant shift from traditional banking to digital banking, enhanced consumer service experience, huge demand for personalized banking services, and growing preference of consumers toward digital platforms.
Explore key industry insights in 95 tables and 55 figures from the 164 pages of report, “Global Product Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 – Industry Insights by Offering (Software, Service [Professional, Managed]), by Solution (Web-Based, Mobile-Based), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Government, Retail, Others), by End User (Designers, Manufacturers, Sales Professionals, Marketing Professionals, Finance and Risk Professionals, Others)”
Geography Insight
Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in product analytics market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of IT companies, increasing mobile application usage, rapid adoption of technological trends, such as BI, AI, ML, cloud technology, and analytics solutions.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players operating in the global product analytics market are Google LLC, Teradata, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Atlassian, Amplitude, Piwik PRO, Oracle Corporation, Mixpanel, and Plytix.
Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/product-analytics-market/customize-report
Key Takeaway from the Report:
- Among all the offerings, software category held larger share in the market in 2018. However, service category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period.
- Among all the solutions, the web-based solutions category held larger share in the market in 2018.
- Of all the deployment type, cloud-based contributes the largest revenue globally.
- The large enterprises category held larger share in the product analytics market in 2018.
- Of all vertical, the BFSI category held largest share in the market in 2018.
The Report Offers:
- Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024
- Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry
- Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.
- Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings
- Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio
- Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments
- Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment
- Market share analysis of major players
Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:
Detailed Research
We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.
Robust Research Methodology
Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.
Analyst Support
24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.
Sales Support
24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.
Free Customization
20% post purchase free customization to meet your requirements.
Customer Satisfaction
We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.
Security
High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.
The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global product analytics market on the basis of offering, solution, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical, end user, and region.
Global Product Analytics Market Coverage
Offering Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Software
- Service
- Professional
- Managed
Solution Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Web-Based
- Mobile-Based
Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
Enterprise Size Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
Vertical Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Media & Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Energy & Utilities
- Government
- Retail
- Others
End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Designers
- Manufacturers
- Sales Professionals
- Marketing Professionals
- Finance and Risk Professionals
- Others
Geographical Segmentation
Product Analytics Market by Region
North America
- By Offering
- By Solution
- By Deployment Type
- By Enterprise Size
- By Vertical
- By End User
- By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe
- By Offering
- By Solution
- By Deployment Type
- By Enterprise Size
- By Vertical
- By End User
- By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- By Offering
- By Solution
- By Deployment Type
- By Enterprise Size
- By Vertical
- By End User
- By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
- By Offering
- By Solution
- By Deployment Type
- By Enterprise Size
- By Vertical
- By End User
- By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Other Countries
More from VynZ Research
Global Blockchain Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024
The global blockchain market is projected to reach USD 42.0 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 80.0% during the forecast period. The market has been driven by several key factors, predominantly increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies from various merchants and business organizations operating in BFSI domain. Moreover, the increasing demand of cryptocurrency is due to various benefits availed to the users such as immediate clearance and optimal settlement decisions in several financial transactions. Thereby, these factors are bolstering the growth of blockchain market across the globe at a rapid pace.
Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/blockchain-market
Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024
The global low-code development platform market is projected to reach USD 53.0 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period. Increasing internet penetration, rapid increase in the number of smartphones, and increasing need growing need for web and mobile apps for business processes, propelling the growth of the market. Some of the key players operating in the global low-code development platform market are Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Caspio Inc, Kony Inc, Appian Corporation, Mendix Technology B.V., Outsystems Inc, AgilePoint Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MatsSoft Limited, and ServiceNow Inc.
Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/low-code-development-platform-market
Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024
The global enterprise asset management (EAM) market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of EAM for effective utilization of assets, and reduced maintenance and procurement expenses, propelling the growth of the market.
Market players in the global enterprise asset management industry are majorly focusing on mergers & acquisitions to expand their customer base. For example, in November 2018, Bentley Systems Incorporated acquired ACE enterprise Slovakia. With this acquisition, the company aims to increase the scope of knowledge that can be accessed through AssetWise. In April 2017, ABB Ltd., and International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation collaborated to expand and upgrade ABB’s existing asset and analytics implementation with IBM Watson’s cognitive abilities and ABB Agility.
Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/enterprise-asset-management-eam-market
About VynZ Research
VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.
Contact Us:
VynZ Research
Call: +91-996-028-8381
Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com
Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Bobit Business Media and the Los Angeles Area Regional Training Group Announce New Los Angeles Fire Training Conference – Powered by iFIRE International - October 7, 2019
- Medtronic Initiates Worldwide Pivotal Study of a New Approach to Treating Dangerously Fast Heart Rhythms - October 7, 2019
- Aptean Announces Acquisition of Food Technology Leader Beck - October 7, 2019