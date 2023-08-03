[215 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global PTFE Hoses Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 660 million in 2022 and is forecasted to surpass USD 968 million by 2030, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 4.90% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Crane ChemPharma & Energy, Eaton, Flexotech, Gates Corporation, Graco Inc, HANSA-FLEX AG, Kongsberg Automotive, KURIYAMA OF AMERICA INC. (ALFA GOMMA Spa), Kurt Manufacturing, Metline Industries, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Polyhose, PTFEFLEX, Saint-Gobain, Sanipure Water Systems, Swagelok Company, Titeflex, Transfer Oil S.p.A., Unigasket S.r.l., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (Aflex Hose), Xtraflex BV, etc.

New York, NY, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “PTFE Hoses Market By Braid Type (Stainless Steel, Monel, Bronze, Polypropylene, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Other Braid Types), By Inner Core Shape (Smooth And Convoluted), By Type (Conductive And Nonconductive), By End-User Industry (Automotive & Heavy Machinery, Aerospace, Petrochemical, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Bulk Chemical, Other End-User Industries), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global PTFE Hoses Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 660 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 968 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.90% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are PTFE Hoses? How big is the PTFE Hoses Industry?

PTFE Hoses Report Coverage & Overview:

PTFE hose is made up of a smooth or convoluted polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) tube liner and a single or double outer braid, which is typically made out of stainless steel, polypropylene, bronze, and other such materials. Tetrafluoroethylene is the starting material for the production of the fluoropolymer known as PTFE. PTFE hoses have strong temperature characteristics in both high and low temperatures, non-contamination qualities, non-contamination characteristics, good chemical resistance, low coefficient of friction, high flexibility, good kink resistant, and good resilience to deterioration. PTFE hoses also have good kink resistant and good resistance to deterioration. These hoses are adaptable, making them appropriate for a variety of high-pressure uses.

Because PTFE is resistant to the vast majority of chemicals used in industry, and because these hoses made of PTFE do not often use adhesives in their construction, there is no possibility of contamination. Because PTFE hose has a low coefficient of friction with the fluid, it reduces the amount of pressure drop and prevents undesirable deposits from building up. In the vast majority of applications involving PTFE hose, the utilisation of a conductive inner tube is not required to be carried out. Carbon is often added to the PTFE inner tube wall during the production process of PTFE hoses. This is done so that the collected electrostatic charge will be directed to the inner diameter of the hose and then to the metal end fittings. This is done to reduce the risk of injury that could be caused by an electrostatic discharge.

Because of these laudable qualities, these hoses find use in a wide variety of end-user sectors, including the automotive sector, the aerospace industry, the chemical industry, the food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and plastic and rubber moulding machines, amongst others. Chemical hoses, food hoses, composite hoses, high-pressure gas hoses, ducting hoses and braking hoses are all common applications for PTFE hoses. Other common applications include composite hoses. It has been demonstrated that PTFE performs better than other options, including silicone, rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and a variety of other materials, in a variety of applications. The majority of manufacturers use PTFE because it is compliant with Annex I of (EU) 2019/1021 and (EU) 2017/1000 updating to Annex XVII of EU REACH regulations linked to perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and its associated compounds. These laws are relevant to perfluorooctanoic acid and its related substances.

Global PTFE Hoses Market: Growth Dynamics

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 660 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 968 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.90% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Crane ChemPharma & Energy, Eaton, Flexotech, Gates Corporation, Graco Inc., HANSA-FLEX AG, Kongsberg Automotive, KURIYAMA OF AMERICA INC. (ALFA GOMMA Spa), Kurt Manufacturing, Metline Industries, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Polyhose, PTFEFLEX, Saint-Gobain, Sanipure Water Systems, Swagelok Company, Titeflex, Transfer Oil S.p.A., Unigasket S.r.l., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (Aflex Hose), and Xtraflex BV. Key Segment By Braid Type, By Inner Core Shape, By Type, By End-user Industry, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

PTFE Hoses Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global PTFE hoses market is segmented based on braid type, inner core shape, type, end-user industry, and region.

Based on braid type, The global market can be broken down into the following categories: stainless steel, Monel, bronze, polypropylene, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and other types of braid. Due to stainless steel’s great degree of adaptability, it currently holds a dominant position on the market worldwide. This is because it can be used for so many different purposes. Stainless steel 304 and stainless steel 316 are two of the primary grades of stainless steel that are utilised in the process of braiding PTFE inner cores, amongst other grades. Stainless steel braided PTFE hoses are multi-functional items that can be utilised in a variety of applications, including those that require high temperatures and high pressures while in operation. The hose assembly receives pressure resistance as well as protection from the outside environment thanks to the use of outside braiding. PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Saint-Gobain, and Gates Corporation are some of the most reputable companies in the world when it comes to the production of stainless-steel braided PTFE hoses for an extensive variety of uses.

Based on the inner core shape, The market for PTFE hoses can be broken down into two categories: smooth and convoluted. In 2022, the smooth category held the lion’s share of the market share. A smooth PTFE hose will have a PTFE tube liner that is both straight and smooth, as well as an exterior braid. A low coefficient of friction and good flow characteristics are both benefits of having an inner surface that is smooth. Numerous industries, including the pharmaceutical, high-pressure gas, biopharmaceutical, food processing, chemical transfer, and industrial process water industries, all require smooth PTFE hoses for their respective processes.

Based on the type, The PTFE hoses industry is categorized into two segments: conductive and non-conductive. In 2022, the non-conductive segment held the majority of the market share. Non-conductive PTFE hoses do not contain a conductive liner, and for various end-use sectors, there is no need for a conductive inner tube. Non-conductive hoses offer enhanced safety for fluids that could be susceptible to contamination from conductive materials like carbon black and others found in PTFE. These PTFE hoses are particularly suitable for high-pressure applications.

Based on the end-user industry, The global market for PTFE hoses comprises various segments, including automotive & heavy machinery, aerospace, petrochemical, paints & coatings, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, bulk chemical, and other end-user industries. Presently, the automotive & heavy machinery sector holds a dominant position in the PTFE hoses industry. For instance, data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) indicates that in 2022, approximately 81,628,533 units of vehicles were sold worldwide, showing a decline rate of about 1.4% compared to the previous year.

The global PTFE Hoses market is segmented as follows:

By Braid Type

Stainless Steel

Monel

Bronze

Polypropylene

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Other Braid Types

By Inner Core Shape

Smooth

Convoluted

By Type

Conductive

Nonconductive

By End-user Industry

Automotive & Heavy Machinery

Aerospace

Petrochemical

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Bulk Chemical

Other End-user Industries

Browse the full “PTFE Hoses Market By Braid Type (Stainless Steel, Monel, Bronze, Polypropylene, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Other Braid Types), By Inner Core Shape (Smooth And Convoluted), By Type (Conductive And Nonconductive), By End-User Industry (Automotive & Heavy Machinery, Aerospace, Petrochemical, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Bulk Chemical, Other End-User Industries), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ptfe-hoses-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global PTFE Hoses market include –

Crane ChemPharma & Energy

Eaton

Flexotech

Gates Corporation

Graco Inc.

HANSA-FLEX AG

Kongsberg Automotive

KURIYAMA OF AMERICA, INC. (ALFA GOMMA Spa)

Kurt Manufacturing

Metline Industries

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Polyhose

PTFEFLEX

Saint-Gobain

Sanipure Water Systems

Swagelok Company

Titeflex

Transfer Oil S.p.A.

Unigasket S.r.l.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (Aflex Hose)

Xtraflex BV

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global PTFE hoses market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.90% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global PTFE hoses market size was valued at around USD 660 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 968 million, by 2030.

The global PTFE hoses market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand from the automotive industry, across the globe.

Based on braid type segmentation, stainless steel was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on inner core shape segmentation, smooth was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on type segmentation, nonconductive was predicted to show maximum market share in 2022.

Based on end-user industry segmentation, automotive & heavy machinery was the leading revenue-generating end-user industry in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for PTFE Hoses industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the PTFE Hoses Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the PTFE Hoses Industry?

What segments does the PTFE Hoses Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the PTFE Hoses Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Braid Type, By Inner Core Shape, By Type, By End-user Industry, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

During the time of the forecast, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market.

Throughout the duration of the forecast, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific will be the primary driver of expansion in the worldwide PTFE hoses market. In a variety of fluid applications, the primary customers of PTFE hoses are end-user sectors such as automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, paints and coatings, and petrochemical, amongst others.

According to the Global Market Forecast (GMF) that was provided by AIRBUS, approximately 9,480 new passenger and freighter aircraft deliveries are anticipated to be delivered in Asia Pacific (excluding China) during the period of 2023-2042. Out of this total, 79% of the units are likely to be single aisle, while 21% of the units are anticipated to be widebody. To be more specific, it is anticipated that China will take delivery of around 9,440 new passenger and freighter aircraft between the years 2023 and 2042.

In addition, Asia Pacific is a prominent participant in the production of automobiles, accounting for approximately 58.8% of the total production of automobiles worldwide in the year 2022. For example, the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) estimates that in 2022, around 5,00,20,793 units of automobiles were manufactured in Asia Pacific. This represents a growth rate of almost 7% when compared to the output of the previous year. All of these different aspects contribute to the expansion of the PTFE hoses market.

One more important sector that uses PTFE hoses is the pharmaceutical industry. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian pharmaceutical industry is responsible for fulfilling more than half of the global demand for a variety of vaccines. Additionally, the IBEF reports that the Indian pharmaceutical sector is responsible for supplying twenty-five percent of all pharmaceuticals in the United Kingdom and approximately forty percent of the demand for generics in the United States. In addition, in May of 2022, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and HK inno.N Corp. made the announcement that they will collaborate in order to bring the newly developed substance Tegoprazan to the commercial market in India as well as a few other emerging markets. It is anticipated that such a development will boost the need for PTFE hoses from both the ongoing research and development phase as well as the upcoming manufacturing phase in India.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2022, Kongsberg Automotive signed a contract worth EUR 58 million in estimated lifetime revenue with a global automotive Tier 1 supplier based in North America for the supply of its Fluoro-Comp hose (non-metallic reinforced PTFE hose) and stainless-steel braided PTFE brake lines.

In January 2023, Unigasket S.r.l. acquired MTO Hose Solution Inc, which is a provider of PTFE hoses for automotive and other sector applications. Unigasket S.r.l. is also a provider of PTFE hoses for the passage of oil for various automobile applications.

For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2022, around 85,016,728 units of vehicles were produced, across the globe, witnessing a growth rate of around 6% compared to the previous year. The rising production trends in the automotive sector are supporting the demand for the PTFE hoses industry.

