Increase in new innovative drugs, launch of biologics products, and expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are projected to drive the market during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global pyrogen testing market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 2051.2 million is anticipated for the market in 2027. As of 2023, the market for pyrogen testing is expected to close at US$ 1319.3 million.

The increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors lead to the development of new drugs and medical devices, driving the need for pyrogen testing during product development.

The increasing emphasis on quality assurance in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing drives the need for accurate and reliable pyrogen testing methods to identify potential sources of contamination.

The increasing healthcare spending and rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, increase the demand for pyrogen testing as healthcare facilities require safe and effective pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The increasing application of pyrogen testing in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices companies and extensive research in and launch of new biologics are likely to speed up the growth of the pyrogen testing market during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 742.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 2051.2 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 12.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Test Type, Component, End-user, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., GenScript, Lonza Group, Sanquin, and, WuXi AppTec, Hyglos GmbH – a bioMérieux Company , Wako Chemicals USA, Inc. among others

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the pyrogen testing market was valued at US$ 1175.9million

By test type, the rabbit pyrogen test segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period, as it is a traditional method

Based on components, the kits segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand in

Pyrogen Testing Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The increasing global burden of disease and associated rise in the patient pool ratio call for growth in demand for pyrogen testing as key manufacturers continue to manufacture new drugs. This is expected to drive the pyrogen testing systems market.

Increasing technological advancements in pyrogen testing methods, such as the development of recombinant Factor C (rFC) assays and monocyte activation tests (MAT), enhance the accuracy, sensitivity, and efficiency of testing.

PyrogenTesting Market– Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for pyrogen testing due to the increased rate of approvals by the FDA regulatory body leads to more product launches. The presence of major pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) further contributes to the growth of the pyrogen testing market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share in the pyrogen testing market. The region’s expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, coupled with increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, have contributed to the demand for pyrogen testing services. Growing awareness of patient safety and the need for compliance with international standards have further boosted the adoption of pyrogen testing.

Competitive Landscape

The global pyrogen testing market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Leading players operating in the global pyrogen testing industry are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.,

Merck KGaA,

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.,

GenScript,

Lonza Group,

Sanquin, and

WuXi AppTec,

Hyglos GmbH – a bioMérieux Company

Wako Chemicals USA, Inc. among others

Key Developments in the Pyrogen Testing Marker

In April 2023 – Associates of Cape Cod, Inc ., a Seikagaku Group Company, announced the launch of a new, innovative, sustainable recombinant LAL reagent, PyroSmart NextGen™ for Bacterial Endotoxin Testing (BET). The new LAL reagent is sustainably produced using recombinant technology; it is not based on raw materials from animals, unlike traditional LAL reagents which are manufactured using the blood harvested from horseshoe crabs.

., a Seikagaku Group Company, announced the launch of a new, innovative, sustainable recombinant LAL reagent, PyroSmart NextGen™ for Bacterial Endotoxin Testing (BET). The new LAL reagent is sustainably produced using recombinant technology; it is not based on raw materials from animals, unlike traditional LAL reagents which are manufactured using the blood harvested from horseshoe crabs. In March 2023 – Lonza, announced the completion of its planned cGMP clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing line in Visp (CH).

– Lonza, announced the completion of its planned cGMP clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing line in Visp (CH). Charles River expanded its pyrogen testing services by acquiring Cognate BioServices, a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). This acquisition aimed to enhance Charles River’s capabilities in providing comprehensive testing solutions for advanced therapies.

expanded its pyrogen testing services by acquiring Cognate BioServices, a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). This acquisition aimed to enhance Charles River’s capabilities in providing comprehensive testing solutions for advanced therapies. Wako Chemicals USA, a part of FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals, introduced the PYROSTAR™ ES-F Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test, offering a highly sensitive method for endotoxin detection.

Pyrogen Testing Market – Key Segments

Test Type

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

LAL Test

Rabbit Pyrogen Test

Others

Component

Instruments

Kits

Reagents

End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

