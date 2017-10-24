Global Quality Management Software Market to reach US$ 24 Billion by 2022

ALBANY, New York, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quality management is vital in large and complex processes and systems. Various activities such as quality assurance, quality planning and control are key arms of quality management that ensure continued consistency in the product and higher customer satisfaction. Quality management software is used in different industries such as automotive, healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods, ITES and telecom and aerospace and defense. The main factor supporting the growth of the global quality management software market is the rising demand for efficient management of various process in the organization to meet customer needs and achieve edge over the competition.

Transparency Market Research has analyzed the global quality management software market and has out forth interesting insights in its new publication titled “Quality Management Software Market (Deployment Type- On premise, Cloud-Based; End-Use Industry- Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, ITES and Telecom, Other industries; Solution Type – Audit Management, Complaint Management, Training Management, CAPA Management, Document Management, Change Control, Product Registration, EH&S Management, Supplier Quality Management, Other Solutions; Organization Type- Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises) – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2022”. The analytical research study covers several market facets that have an influence over the growth of the global market. According to this study, the global quality management software market is expected to reflect a robust pace to register a high 13.2% CAGR throughout the period of assessment and portray a noteworthy market estimation by the end of the assessment period.

5 Key Insights on Global Quality Management Software Market

The global quality management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end use industry, solution type, organization type and by region.

By organization type, the small and medium enterprises segment is highly lucrative and is projected to register a high CAGR of 13.7% to reach a significant market value by the end of 2022 thus leading the global market

By region, North America is expected to be highly attractive for quality management software market. In this region the quality management software market is expected to reach a value of about US$ 10 Bn with a high CAGR throughout the period of assessment

By deployment type, the on premise segment shows high market share as of 2017. By the end of the assessment year, this segment is poised to be the largest segment in terms of market value. However, the cloud based segment is gaining steam and is projected to grow at a faster pace in the coming years

By solution type, the audit management segment reflects high potential. It is pegged at about US$ 3.8 Bn by the end of the forecast year with a high CAGR during the period of assessment. The complaint management segment also has high opportunities of growth in the years to come

By end user industry, the automotive industry segment is expected to run at a faster pace as compared to other segments. With a CAGR of 15.6% this segment is likely to reach a significant market valuation by the end of 2022. Nonetheless, the healthcare and life sciences segment is pegged to be the biggest segment in terms of market share and revenue generation thus leading the global market

Complete Competitive Intelligence

The research report on quality management software market covers an in-depth intelligence on the key players in the market. Key companies like Sparta Systems, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, MasterControl Inc., Siemens AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corp, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and International Business Machines Corp are profiled and their details such as SWOT analysis, key developments, company overview, key financials and innovations are assessed giving a completeness to the quality management software research report.

