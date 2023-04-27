the demand analysis of Global Quillaia Extracts Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 900 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1400 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.7% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Baja Agro International Pty Ltd., Naturex SA, Synthite Industries Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Jiaherb Inc., Kao Corporation, Sabinsa Corporation, Nexira, Nexis Srl, Garuda International Inc., CIM Bioengineering, Inc., Hainan Nicepal Industry Co., Ltd., Marigot Ltd., Monteloeder S.L., Indena S.p.A., Afriplex Pty Ltd., Ametis JSC, Martin Bauer Group, JF Natural, Skyherb Technologies Co., Ltd., Biospringer, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Taiyo International Inc., Nutra Canada., and others.

Boston, MA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Quillaia Extracts Market By Form (Powder And Liquid), By Product Type (Extract Type 2, Extract Type 1, And Purified), By End Use (Agriculture, Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, And Others), By Function (Foaming Agent, Emulsifying Agent, Flavoring Agent, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Quillaia Extracts Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 900 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1400 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Quillaia Extracts? How big is the Quillaia Extracts Industry?

Quillaia Extracts Market Coverage & Overview:

The global quillaia extracts market size was worth around USD 900 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1400 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.7% between 2023 and 2030.

Quillaia extract, a natural surfactant, is derived from the bark of the Quillaja Saponaria tree which is indigenous to South America. The extract has wide applications in some of the fastest-growing end-user verticals, such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and agricultural products. The quillaia extracts industry refers to the companies that deal with the extraction, production, processing, and final use of the extracts. It is currently driven by the growing population inclining toward consumption of organic food products and due to the increasing use of extracted food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and agricultural products. During the forecast period, the quillaia extracts market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years while having to deal with growth restrictions and challenges. However, there are several growth opportunities to be explored by the industry players.

Global Quillaia Extracts Market: Growth Factors

The global quillaia extracts market is expected to grow due to its intense promotion as a natural food ingredient which is an exceptionally safe natural alternative to synthetic or man-made surfactants that are used in personal care or cosmetic products. As the demand for organic products in terms of skincare and cosmetic items is increasing on a global scale, small and large-scale giants working in the personal care sector are investing resources to develop effective ways of using quillaia extracts in the products. In addition to this, the increasing demand for natural food items owing to perceived health benefits is expected to drive the market further. As the awareness rate around the consumption of naturally occurring ingredients is growing, the quillaia extracts industry players are compelled to invest in discovering such products to tap into the growing consumer group.

The extracts of Quillaia are known to have several health benefits. For instance, they can lower cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and boost the immune system. All of these aspects are causing more demand for products in the pharmaceutical sector. Other factors such as growth in beverage consumption including soft drinks and beers along with technological advancements in extraction techniques could generate more revenue.

The quillaia extracts global market faces growth restrictions owing to the limited supply of quillaia extracts as it is currently mostly found in South American regions and does not have an unlimited supply. This could greatly limit the production and availability of Quillaia extract-based products. Moreover, the industry is fairly new and there is less information available on Quillaia extract which further limits the product application in other industries. More research is needed to understand how the extracts can be better utilized.

The increasing investment toward new production techniques could provide higher growth opportunities while the price volatility may pose a major threat.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 900 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1400 million CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Baja Agro International Pty Ltd., Naturex SA, Synthite Industries Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Jiaherb Inc., Kao Corporation, Sabinsa Corporation, Nexira, Nexis Srl, Garuda International Inc., CIM Bioengineering, Inc., Hainan Nicepal Industry Co., Ltd., Marigot Ltd., Monteloeder S.L., Indena S.p.A., Afriplex Pty Ltd., Ametis JSC, Martin Bauer Group, JF Natural, Skyherb Technologies Co., Ltd., Biospringer, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Taiyo International Inc., and Nutra Canada. Key Segment By Form, By Product Type, By End Use, By Function, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Quillaia Extracts Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global quillaia extracts market is segmented based on form, product type, end-use, function, and region.

Based on form, the global market segments are powder and liquid.

Based on product type, the global market segments are extract type 2, extract type 1, and purified. In 2022, the largest part of the segmental share was held by extract type 1 which is a crude extract and thus contains high levels of saponins. This translated to better product performance when used as a natural emulsifier and foaming agent. Type 1 extract has applications in all end-user verticals such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products. Purified versions do not contain any impurities and are mostly used in the pharmaceutical sector whereas type 2 extract is a more refined version of its counterpart and exhibits a lower bitterness level. On average, Quillaia extract can have a shelf life of 1 to 2 years if stored properly in a cool, dry place.

Based on end use, the quillaia extracts industry segments are agriculture, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and others.

Based on function, the global market segments are foaming agents, emulsifying agents, flavoring agents, and others. The largest application of the product is as a foaming agent followed by its use as an emulsifying agent in various applications but most significantly in the food & beverages industry. The driving factor for higher application is the presence of saponins which provides the extract with natural foaming and emulsifying properties. Although its use as a flavoring agent is also considered, it is not as high as other applications. With the growth in the number of people consuming organic food products, demand for quillaia extract is projected to rise. In a report published by the Organic Trade Association in 2021, more than 82% of American households bought organic food items at least occasionally.

The global Quillaia Extracts market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Product Type

Extract Type 2

Extract Type 1

Purified

By End Use

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Function

Foaming Agent

Emulsifying Agent

Flavoring Agent

Others

Browse the full “Quillaia Extracts Market By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Product Type (Extract Type 2, Extract Type 1, and Purified), By End Use (Agriculture, Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, and Others), By Function (Foaming Agent, Emulsifying Agent, Flavoring Agent, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030.”– Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-quillaia-extracts-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Quillaia Extracts market include –

Baja Agro International Pty Ltd.

Naturex SA

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Jiaherb Inc.

Kao Corporation

Sabinsa Corporation

Nexira

Nexis Srl

Garuda International Inc.

CIM Bioengineering Inc.

Hainan Nicepal Industry Co. Ltd.

Marigot Ltd.

Monteloeder S.L.

Indena S.p.A.

Afriplex Pty Ltd.

Ametis JSC

Martin Bauer Group

JF Natural

Skyherb Technologies Co. Ltd.

Biospringer

Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co. Ltd.

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Taiyo International Inc.

Nutra Canada.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global quillaia extracts market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global quillaia market size was valued at around USD 0.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion, by 2030.

The quillaia extracts market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for natural food ingredients

Based on form segmentation, the liquid was predicted to show maximum market share in the ear 2022

Based on end use segmentation, food & beverage was the leading use n 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Quillaia Extracts industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Quillaia Extracts Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Quillaia Extracts Industry?

What segments does the Quillaia Extracts Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Quillaia Extracts Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Form, By Product Type, By End Use, By Function, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global quillaia extracts market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America with US and Canada acting as major revenue generators. The growth rate is influenced by the availability of the source tree in South American regions namely Peru and Chile. The North American regions thus have leverage over other continents to export the product from its neighboring nations. Furthermore, the robust pharmaceutical infrastructure of the US has already managed to tap into experimenting and further research on the potential health benefits of the extracts in improving human immunity giving them an upper hand over the rest of the regions. In Europe, the cosmetics segment is expected to lead with the highest CAGR along with the growing food & beverages sector.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2021, the IBSA Foundation for scientific research published an article on the potential benefits of saponins contained in the Quillaja Saponaria tree when used in the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the agency also raised concerns over problems arising due to limited supply

In January 2022, Q-VANT Biosciences became the first company to achieve a landmark 100% sustainable method for the development of Quillaja saponin-based adjuvants which also includes QS-21.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is quillaia extracts?

Which key factors will influence quillaia extracts market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the quillaia extracts market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the quillaia extracts market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the quillaia extracts market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the quillaia extracts market growth?

