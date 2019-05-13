Global Radar System Market Will Reach USD 30,932 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global radar system market was around USD 21,400 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 30,932 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 5.35% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Radar System Market By Technology (Pulsed Radar and Continuous Wave (CW) Radar), By Application (Naval, Ground, Space-Based, Air, Automotive, Aviation, Industrial, Weather Monitoring, and Others), By Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, and Others), By Band (HF, UHF, VHF, L, X C, S, Ku, V, K, Ka, W, and Others), and By Range (Short, Mid, and Long): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global radar system market was around USD 21,400 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 30,932 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 5.35% between 2019 and 2025.

Radar stands for Radio Detection and Ranging System. RADAR is mainly an electromagnetic system that is used for detecting locations and distances of an object. Radar functions in the microwave range and UHF (ultra-high frequency) range. In the military, radars are used for surveillance, warning, accurate detection, tracking, and ground mapping of aircraft and weapons in the war zone. The escalation in investment activities, especially in developing countries to strengthen their armies is likely to support the radar system market in the future. Growing safety and security concerns and increasing defense budgets of various countries globally are estimated to further spur the growth of the global radar system market. Moreover, technological advancements in radar systems leading to the development of lightweight radars are likely to add to the value growth to the market in the years ahead.

Browse through 88 Tables & 42 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Radar Systems Market: Technology, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Radar System Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/radar-systems-market

In March 2018, BAE Systems was selected to upgrade the long-range high-frequency radar network of Australia. The JORN (Jindalee Operational Radar Network) shields coastal area of Australia through a network of three remote radars in Western Australia, Queensland, and the Northern Territory. The company needs an investment of USD 1 billion to upgrade JORN. In April 2019, NXP Semiconductors partnered with Hawkeye Technology, a Chinese company that specializes in automotive radars. Under this partnership, Hawkeye will offer advanced millimeter wave radar system-level solutions, inclusive of technical support for Tier-1 clients.

By technology, the global radar system market is classified into pulsed radar and continuous wave (CW) radar. In 2018, pulse radars dominated the global market due to their use in various applications.

Download Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/radar-systems-market

By application, the market includes naval, ground, space-based, air, automotive, aviation, industrial, weather monitoring, and others. In 2018, the aviation segment dominated the market owing to the flourishing aviation industry, rising tourism, and economic development.

By component, the global radar system market includes antenna, transmitter, receiver, and others. The antenna component had dominated the market in 2018. Antennas play a crucial role in sending and receiving signals, which makes them an important part of radar systems. The band segment of the market comprises HF, UHF, VHF, L, X C, S, Ku, V, K, Ka, W, and other bands.

Request for Discount on This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestdiscount/radar-systems-market

By range, the radar system market includes short, mid, and long. In 2018, the long-range segment dominated the market owing to its growing use in military, space, and aviation industries. Moreover, long-range radar systems are used to guide space vehicles, observe planetary systems, track satellites, and monitor meteors.

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region is projected to show substantial market growth over the estimated time period. This can be attributed to the presence of developing economies like India and China, economic development, the rapid growth of aviation, space, and defense industries across the region. Additionally, increasing investments made by leading global players and governments in the research and development activities to strengthen the region’s defense and space industries is also propelling the radar system market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Browse the full “Radar System Market By Technology (Pulsed Radar and Continuous Wave (CW) Radar), By Application (Naval, Ground, Space-Based, Air, Automotive, Aviation, Industrial, Weather Monitoring, and Others), By Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, and Others), By Band (HF, UHF, VHF, L, X C, S, Ku, V, K, Ka, W, and Others), and By Range (Short, Mid, and Long): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/radar-systems-market

North America acquired the largest share of the global radar system market in 2018, due to advanced infrastructure, various technological developments, growing use of radar systems in the defense industry, huge investments made in defense and space industries witnessed across the region and developed aviation industry.

Europe accounted for the second highest share in the global radar system market in 2018, due to the growing use of automotive radar systems. Technological advancements soundly established the region’s automotive industry and high investments made in R&D are likely to further drive this region’s market growth in the future. Strict government regulations for road safety have led to the adoption of automotive radars is also anticipated to propel the radar systems market in Europe.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/radar-systems-market

Latin American and the Middle Eastern and African regions are expected to grow at a relatively low rate in the future in the global radar system market, owing to increasing tourism.

Some major companies operating in the global radar system market are Airbus Defense and Space, BAE Systems, Honeywell International, Exelis, Lockheed Martin Corp., General Dynamics, Finmeccanica, Israel Aerospace Industries, Rockwell Collins Saab, Raytheon Corp., Reutech Radar Systems, Northrop Grumman, Rheinmetall AG, and Thales Group.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1017

This report segments the global radar system market into:

Global Radar System Market: Technology Analysis

Pulsed Radar

Continuous Wave (CW) Radar

Global Radar System Market: Application Analysis

Naval

Ground

Space-Based

Air

Automotive

Aviation

Industrial

Weather Monitoring

Others

Global Radar System Market: Component Analysis

Antenna

Transmitter

Receiver

Others

Global Radar System Market: Band Analysis

HF

UHF

VHF

L

XC

S

Ku

V

K

Ka

W

Others

Global Radar System Market: Range Analysis

Short

Mid

Long

Global Radar System Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Tactical Data Link Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tactical-data-link-market

Radar System Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/radar-systems-market

Anti-Drone Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/anti-drone-market

Military Vetronics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/military-vetronics-market

Roof Safety and Access System Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/roof-safety-access-system-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Blog: http://zmrindustryjournal.us | http://zmrresearchnews.us | http://zmrmarketjournal.com | http://zmrindustrynews.us | http://zmrnewsmagazine.com | https://zmrnewsblog.com | http://zmrmarketresearch.com | http://zmrindustryanalysis.com

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com