Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Global Rally of Hope to focus on 70th Anniversary of Korean War

Global Rally of Hope to focus on 70th Anniversary of Korean War

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

World leaders and millions of participants to send a message of peace to Korea in online rallySaturday, November 21, 2020 (7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST)

Little Angels Korean Folk Ballet

Little Angels Korean Folk Ballet

Washington, DC, Nov. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saturday, November 21, 2020 (7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST)

https://www.peacelink.live/bc

A third global Rally of Hope will be held this weekend, featuring world leaders who see new opportunities for peacebuilding in all sectors of society, the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) has announced.

The online Rally seeks to build momentum to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, which has been divided for 70 years. Its theme is “remembering yesterday’s war heroes; highlighting today’s peacemakers.”

Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, co-Founder of the Universal Peace Federation, will be the keynote speaker. Other speakers include H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia; H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya; H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan; H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka; Hon. German Alcides Blanco Alvarez, Colombia Parliament Speaker; H.E. Yves Leterme, Prime Minister of Belgium (2009-2011); The Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada (2006 – 2015); Hon. Christopher Hill, (U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (2004-2005); and Hon. Charles Rangel, U.S. House of Representatives (1971-2017) and Korean War Veteran.

The Little Angels Folk Ballet of Korea will offer a special performance to honor the Korean War veterans who came to South Korea’s aid as part of the 16-nation UN Command (1950-1953).

The Rally of Hope will be broadcast from Cheongshim Peace World Center in South Korea. UPF is an NGO in general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

These Rally of Hope events are aimed at building a “unified world of lasting peace” around the core ideas of interdependence, mutual prosperity and universal values, said UPF Chairman Dr. Thomas G. Walsh. This weekend’s event “is part of UPF’s global effort to overcome the barriers that divide us and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

UPF was founded in 2005 by Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, both born and raised in what is now North Korea. Rev. Moon was imprisoned in a North Korea labor camp until he was liberated by UN forces. In her new memoir, “Mother of Peace,” Mrs. Moon explains how, as a child, she and her family escaped death several times as they fled to South Korea.

A fourth Rally of Hope is planned for December.

For additional information, please contact:

AFRICA: Mamadou Gaye [email protected]
ASIA PACIFIC: Robert Kittel [email protected]
EUROPE & THE MIDDLE EAST: Peter Zoehrer [email protected]
LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN: Mario Salinas [email protected]
UNITED STATES & CANADA: Larry Moffitt [email protected]

https:www.upf.org

Attachment

  • EnQwqvLVEAIJXvK 
CONTACT: Larry Moffitt
Universal Peace Federation USA
202-669-0387
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.