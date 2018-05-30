Breaking News
Global Recruitment Advertising Annual Report 2018

Dublin, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “2018 Recruitment Advertising Annual Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

It’s a recurring theme in all classifieds and marketplaces now, but there’s no escaping the growing presence of Google and Facebook in recruitment. Even Indeed, the No. 1 recruitment advertising business worldwide, is threatened by the world’s two leading digital businesses.

Google has made aggressive strides into jobs, with three products – Google Search for Jobs, Cloud Job Discovery and Google Hire – positioning the search behemoth as the company to watch in recruitment advertising. Facebook’s job tools, launched little more than a year ago, continue to evolve. Facebook users can now create work histories, resumes or CVs, really, that can be shared privately by job-seekers.

This is one of the major themes of this year’s Recruitment Advertising Annual. In company highlights we look at major websites reshaping recruitment advertising. Will Indeed triple its revenue, as targeted, and remain the world’s dominant recruitment ad company? Can LinkedIn keep expanding and growing as a Microsoft subsidiary? Is Seek well-positioned to expand in China, the most populous job market in the world?

Our industry trends section reviews how European data protection rules will affect job sites worldwide. And asks, Is the future really jobs finding candidates, not candidates finding jobs? Should recruitment firms start rethinking the steps behind the candidate journey?

Tech trends asks: Will voice search affect finding a job? Can blockchain revolutionize the industry? How are chatbots disrupting, or improving, recruitment search?

This report highlights eight interesting startups. From AI-based Spanish recruitment vertical BeWanted to U.S. Glassdoor-lite venture Comparably, we scour the world for new and unusual business models.

We update you on new products and services added by recruitment classified sites during the past 12 months.

Which are the top three recruitment ad companies in Australia, Brazil and Germany? We provide details on 27 countries in total.

With more than 15 participating writers/analysts from around the world, we’ve put together the ultimate report on the state of the recruitment advertising industry today. We hope you enjoy it, and can improve your business with it.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary: Facebook, Google make inroads into jobs

Company spotlights

  • Facebook: How the giant is changing recruitment advertising
  • Google makes major moves in recruitment
  • Indeed: Raw ambition with precision tech
  • InfoJobs: Consolidating leadership in Spain
  • LinkedIn targets data, video and talent pools
  • Tech is key to Seek’s international growth
  • StepStone builds out e-recruiting platform

Industry trends

  • How major horizontals are making inroads into jobs
  • A tragedy and 58.com reshape the Chinese recruitment market
  • GDPR: What’s the impact on classifieds?
  • The future is about jobs finding candidates
  • How to sell tech to conservative companies
  • Start rethinking the candidate journey

Technology trends

  • AI/ML: Powering intelligent job matching
  • Blockchain: Disrupting business models
  • Chatbots: The one-stop-shop for candidates?
  • Payments: Adding value to the gig economy
  • Predictive analytics: Nascent but influential
  • Voice search: The next big technology trend’s

Recruitment startups

New products and tech: Global round-up

Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hp7z3c/global?w=12

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
