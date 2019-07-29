Global Report: Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 93.4 Billion By 2025

According to the report, the global fraud detection and prevention market was valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 93.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The rise in online shopping has led to retailers opting for cashless payment options. In 2017, the global e-commerce retail sales were valued at USD 2,304 billion as compared to USD 1,845 billion in 2016. This number is anticipated to rise in the future considering the trend of online mobile shopping and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by numerous retailers in their businesses. For instance, Amazon is planning to use AI for its new “Amazon Go” grocery stores.

The report analyzes and forecasts the fraud detection and prevention market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of fraud detection and prevention market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints of the fraud detection and prevention market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the fraud detection and prevention market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the fraud detection and prevention market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the fraud detection and prevention market. To understand the competitive landscape in the fraud detection and prevention market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Governments of several countries are promoting the use of technology to streamline their processes. Some common scams that the U.S. government has to deal with are immigration fraud, tax and investment frauds, social security fraud, etc. Many market players, such as SAS Institute Inc., are offering fraud detection solutions that are specifically designed for government agencies. This is anticipated to be the primary growth driver of the global fraud detection and prevention market over the estimated timeframe. However, integrating solutions with the existing systems are proving to be a major hurdle in the development of global fraud detection and prevention market. Conversely, the increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in the manufacturing sector is likely to open new growth avenues for the fraud detection and prevention market on a global scale.

The global fraud detection and prevention market is segmented on the basis of deployment, component, end-user, and industry vertical. By deployment, the global fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Solutions and services comprise the component segment of global fraud detection and prevention market. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises form the end-user segment of this market. The industry vertical of this market includes retail, BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, government sector, energy and power, manufacturing, and others. The IT and telecom segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the fraud detection and prevention market, owing to the expansion of business activities by various organizations in the sector. The BFSI sector is expected to grow notably in terms of demand for technology, due to the adoption of cashless payments and data digitalization.

By region, North America is likely to hold a notable share of the global fraud detection and prevention market over the estimated timeframe, owing to the presence of giant players, such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., etc. With various technological breakthroughs witnessed in the energy and power sector, the fraud detection and prevention market in this region is expected to expand over the forecast timespan. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably in the global fraud detection and prevention market over the estimated period. This can be attributed to the growing IT and telecom sector in the region’s developing economies, such as China and India.

Some key players of the global fraud detection and prevention market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, SAS Institute Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., IBM Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., and Software AG, among others.

This report segments the global fraud detection and prevention market into:

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Deployment Analysis

On-Premises

Cloud

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Component Analysis

Solutions

Services

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: End-User Analysis

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Industry Vertical Analysis

Retail

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government Sector

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Others

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

