The global Location Intelligence market is expected to reach US$ 53.7 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 14.8%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Location Intelligence Market is valued at a market size of US$ 20.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 14.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Location intelligence, also known as spatial intelligence or geographic intelligence, is the process of extracting relevant insights from geospatial data to help businesses and organizations make decisions. It entails analyzing and visualizing data points in geographic or spatial settings, offering useful information about the link between locations, and assisting businesses in understanding patterns, trends, and opportunities based on specific geographic areas.

Demand for Location Intelligence solutions is expanding globally as organizations increasingly recognize the significance of Location Intelligence in attaining a competitive advantage. The capacity to make data-driven decisions based on location insights is becoming increasingly important across industries, fueling the global rise of the Location Intelligence market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Location Intelligence market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including location, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Location Intelligence market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Location Intelligence market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Location Intelligence Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, over the forecast period, the sales and marketing optimization segment is expected to increase at the fastest rate. The solution to retail difficulties, such as store sales projections, drive time & distance profiling, network optimization & scenario modelling, site selection planning, franchise area evaluation & overlap analysis, sales & market share analysis, is driving segment growth.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 20.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 53.7 billion Growth Rate 14.8% Dominant Segment Sales and marketing optimization Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Real-time data analysis

Adoption of smart technologies

Advanced mapping and visualization techniques Companies Profiled Autodesk, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

ESRI

HERE Technologies

MDA Corp

Navizon, Inc.

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Supermap Software Co. Ltd.

Tibco Software Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Location Intelligence market include,

In July 2023, HERE Anonymizer, an enterprise-grade location data anonymization tool for self-hosted environments, was introduced by HERE Technologies. This cutting-edge technology handles both historical and real-time location data while maintaining data privacy.

In July 2023, Trimble announced the release of the Trimble Terra Office add-in. This cutting-edge technology is part of Trimble’s TerraOffice desktop solution package for integrating TerraFlex field data collecting software with GIS systems of record, emphasizing the critical importance of location intelligence capabilities.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Location Intelligence market growth include Autodesk, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, ESRI, HERE Technologies, MDA Corp, Navizon, Inc., Pitney Bowes, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Supermap Software Co. Ltd., and Tibco Software Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Location Intelligence market based on location, application, and region.

Global Location Intelligence Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Location Indoor Outdoor

Global Location Intelligence Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Workforce Management Asset Management Facility Management Risk Management Remote Monitoring Sales & Marketing Optimization Customer Management Others

Global Location Intelligence Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Location Intelligence Market US Canada Latin America Location Intelligence Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Location Intelligence Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Location Intelligence Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Location Intelligence Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Location Intelligence Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Location Intelligence Report:

What will be the market value of the global Location Intelligence market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Location Intelligence market?

What are the market drivers of the global Location Intelligence market?

What are the key trends in the global Location Intelligence market?

Which is the leading region in the global Location Intelligence market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Location Intelligence market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Location Intelligence market?

