US respiratory biologics market to surge at 13.7% CAGR. Growing awareness & innovation by US biotech companies fuel market. The growth of the respiratory biologics market is fueled by a rising incidence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis, and other pulmonary disorders, reflecting a global trend towards higher prevalence rates.

NEWARK, Del, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights (FMI), global respiratory biologics market are estimated to be worth US$ 8,154.6 million in 2024. The market is expected to reach US$ 42,319.9 million, expanding at a CAGR of 17.9% through 2034. The global prevalence of respiratory diseases is surging, fueled by factors such as air pollution, smoking, and aging populations are driving the demand for respiratory biologics.

As the global population ages, respiratory diseases are anticipated to escalate, placing heightened strain on healthcare systems. In response to these challenges, there is a burgeoning demand for respiratory biologics offering targeted medication delivery to the lungs.

Respiratory biologics have significantly transformed the respiratory treatment landscape by offering targeted approaches to modulate specific pathways involved in the pathogenesis of respiratory diseases. This precision targeting not only improves symptom control but also reduces exacerbations, enhances lung function, and enhances patients’ quality of life.

In navigating the evolving landscape of respiratory health, respiratory biologics stand out as a promising avenue for advancing therapeutic strategies and improving the quality of care for individuals grappling with respiratory conditions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Asthma is set to hold a lucrative market share of 82.3% by disease indication in 2024.

by disease indication in 2024. By route of administration, the intravenous segment held a 67.0% market value share in 2023.

market value share in 2023. France is projected to rise at 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period

CAGR during the forecast period The United States is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period.

throughout the forecast period. By 2034, China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.9%.

“The respiratory biologics market is advancing in research and development to expand treatment options and address medical needs. However, challenges such as high costs, access barriers, potential side effects, and complexities in the regulatory landscape pose significant challenges for manufacturers in the market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

The respiratory biologics market encourages collaborative innovation, with pharmaceutical companies and outsourcing collaborating to advance technologies, overcome challenges, and bring novel therapies to market.

For instance,

In July 2020, Teva Pharmaceuticals announced a new strategic emphasis in Japan. The company redirected its business venture in Japan, prioritizing specialty assets and a curated generics portfolio tailored to patients’ specific medical requirements.

Teva Pharmaceuticals announced a new strategic emphasis in Japan. The company redirected its business venture in Japan, prioritizing specialty assets and a curated generics portfolio tailored to patients’ specific medical requirements. In October 2021, Amgen acquired Teneobio, Inc. to advance its research and development activities to develop highly innovative patient products.

Key Companies Profiled:

GSK plc.

AstraZeneca

Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Genentech USA, Inc.

Teva Respiratory, LLC.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Roche

Boehringer Ingelheim

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen

Biogen

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Genentech (a member of the Roche Group)

AbbVie

Respiratory Biologics Market Segmentation by Category:

By Disease Indication:

Asthma Moderate to Severe Asthma Severe Asthma Severe Eosinophilic Asthma

Chronic Rhinosinasitis

Hypereosinophilic Syndrome

By Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Subcuteneous

By Sales Channel:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

