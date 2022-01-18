Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Global Rice Market Outlook: China’s Imports Hit Record Highs – IndexBox

Global Rice Market Outlook: China’s Imports Hit Record Highs – IndexBox

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Throughout January-August 2021, China’s rice imports hit 3.2M tonnes, the highest level ever. Indian supplies into China’s rice market have increased sharply, with exports of broken rice reaching 1M tonnes.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report published by IndexBox, the flow of foreign supplies into China’s rice market has sharply increased due to spiking demand for broken rice for animal feeding. From January to August 2021, China imported record 3.2M tonnes of rice, whereas broken rice represented half of the total volume. India became the largest supplier to the country, exporting unprecedented 1M tonnes of broken rice during this period with competitive prices relative to domestic ones in China. In value terms, purchases from India amounted to over $225M. Broken rice is primarily used for feed, snack and liquor manufacturing. 

Broken rice purchases from other leading suppliers, namely Myanmar, Vietnam, Pakistan and Thailand, have also increased. Shipments from Pakistan soared from $24M to $90M in 2021 for January through August. Imports from Viet Nam jumped from $131M to $150M over the same period, while Thailand’s supplies soared from $25M to $44M. Myanmar boosted its broken rice exports to China from $41M to $81M. 

China’s Rice Imports by Country

In 2020, rice imports into China skyrocketed to 2.9M tonnes, picking up by 16% compared with 2019. In value terms, purchases soared to $1.5B. 

Myanmar (911K tonnes), Viet Nam (788K tonnes) and Pakistan (475K tonnes) were the leading suppliers of rice imports to China, together comprising 75% of the total volume. These countries were followed by Thailand, Cambodia, Taiwan (Chinese) and the Lao People’s Democratic
Republic, which accounted for a further 25%.

In value terms, Viet Nam ($452M), Myanmar ($324M) and Thailand ($242M) were the largest rice suppliers to China, with a combined 70% share of total imports. Pakistan, Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Taiwan (Chinese) lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 30%.

In 2020, China’s average rice import price amounted to $501 per tonne, flattening from the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest cost was Thailand ($746 per tonne), while the price for Myanmar ($356 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. In 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Lao People’s Democratic Republic, while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Companies Mentioned in the Report

American Commodity Company, ADM Rice Inc., Anheuser-Busch, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Glencore, Associated Rice Marketing Cooperative, Beaumont Rice Mills, California Family Foods, Caribbean Grain Company, Cormier Rice Milling Co., Crop Marketing Services, Farmers’ Rice Cooperative, Farmers Storage Inc., KBX, Kennedy Rice Mill, Riviana Foods Inc., Pacific International Rice Mills, Tamaki Rice Corporation, Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing And Agencies Pvt. Ltd., UV Exports Pvt. Ltd., Visnukumar Traders Pvt. Ltd., PMI Exports Worldwide DMCC, Viet Delta Industrial Co., Ltd., Andruiz Sarl., GSO Ware House (ORG), Remy Outsource Services, Telematic Solutions, AHD Equity LLC

Sources

China – Rice – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World – Rice – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World – Broken Rice – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World – Milled Rice – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World – Paddy Rice – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information

Mekhrona Dzhuraeva

Editor

media@indexbox.io

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.