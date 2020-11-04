Global Ride Sharing Market to cross USD 50 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Some of the major ride sharing market participants include Ola, Bla Bla Cars, Uber, Careem, Inc., DiDi Chuxing Technology, Grab Holdings, Lyft, Quick Ride, Scoop Technologies, sRide, TwoGo, Via Transportation, Waze Mobile Ltd. and ZIFY S.A.S, Zipcar.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on ride sharing market which estimates the global market valuation for ride sharing will cross US$ 50 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for safe and comfortable urban mobility solutions is expected to propel the market growth. Changing vehicle ownership patterns among the youth to vehicular emissions are driving the adoption of ride sharing services.

The increasing demand for reducing the travel time required for daily commute to and from work is proliferating the use of B2B ride sharing services among corporate employees. Corporate players are encouraging employees to use ride sharing services for daily commute, contributing to the B2B ride sharing segment growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3733

Growing awareness related to hazardous vehicular emissions and growing traffic congestion on roads is also supporting the adoption of carpooling services in the working class. The emergence of several new players, such as TwoGo, Spinlister, and GLYD, is providing a positive outlook to the market.

The Asia Pacific ride sharing market is anticipated to witness a high growth over the forecast period due to the high inclination of the youth toward ride sharing and carpooling services. Office-goers are rapidly shifting toward these services to reduce the dependence on crowded public transport for routine commute. In response to the growing market demand, regional players are launching new ride sharing services in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Mahindra Group launched its e-mobility and ride sharing service Glyd in the Indian market.

Companies operating in the ride sharing market are focusing on acquisitions of start-ups to increase their market share. For instance, in January 2020, Uber completed the acquisition of Careem, a UAE-based ride sharing company, for approximately USD 3.1 billion. The acquisition aided Uber to expand its geographical presence in the Middle East. Through this acquisition, Uber acquired the mobility, payments, and delivery businesses of Careem.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 109 market data tables & 21 figures & charts from the report, “Ride Sharing Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/ride-sharing-market

Some major findings of the ride sharing market report include:

The growing demand for alternative urban mobility solutions to reduce environmental pollution and harmful vehicular emissions is driving the ride sharing market

Rising urbanization due to increase in employment opportunities has led to a rapid increase in traffic congestion in populated cities, providing a positive outlook for the ride sharing market

Advancements in AI and IoT technology are enabling ride sharing companies to improve the accessibility and add value to their services, contributing to the market growth.

CNG/LPG vehicles are witnessing a high adoption in developing economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to low operating costs compared to other vehicles for ride sharing

Key strategies adopted by market players include partnerships and collaborations with automobile OEMs to expand their ride sharing fleet. Companies are also focusing on acquisitions and geographical expansion of their business operations in international markets.

Key players operating in the ride sharing market include Ola, Bla Bla Cars, Careem, Uber, Lyft, Scoop, Grab, Via, Waze, sRide, QuickRide, ZIFY SAS, DiDi Chuxing, and TwoGo.

Browse complete reports table of contents (ToC): https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/ride-sharing-market

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on ride sharing industry landscape

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional impact

3.2.2.1 North America

3.2.2.2 Europe

3.2.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.2.2.4 Latin America

3.2.2.5 MEA

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 Research & development

3.2.3.2 Marketing

3.2.3.3 Supply

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1 Strategy

3.2.4.2 Distribution network

3.2.4.3 Business growth

3.2.5 Preventive measures on COVID-19 challenge

3.2.5.1 Social trackability

3.2.5.2 Sanitation

3.2.5.3 Mask Detection

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Technology providers

3.3.2 End use landscape

3.3.3 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.5 MEA

3.6 Number of ride sharing members, by region, 2016 – 2019

3.6.1 North America

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.4 Latin America

3.6.5 MEA

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 High demand for cost effective and alternative mobility solutions

3.7.1.2 Stringent vehicular emission regulations in North America

3.7.1.3 Growing demand for electric vehicles in ride sharing services in Europe

3.7.1.4 Increasing traffic congestion in Asia Pacific

3.7.1.5 Rising awareness related to shared mobility in Latin America & MEA

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High competition from similar business models

3.7.2.2 Lack of confidence and trust among users

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.9.1 Supplier power

3.9.2 Buyer power

3.9.3 Threat of new entrants

3.9.4 Threat of substitutes

3.9.5 Internal rivalry

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse related report:

Car Sharing Market Size By Model (P2P, Station-Based, Free-Floating), By Business Model (Round Trip, One Way), By Application (Business, Private), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/carsharing-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision-making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected]