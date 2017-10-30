Global Robotics Market (Industrial and Service Robotics) and Volume Forecasts to 2022

The "Global Robotics Market (Industrial and Service Robotics) and Volume Forecast to 2022" report

The global service robotics market was valued over USD 7 Billion in 2016

Service robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among various professional and personal applications owing to benefits such as enhanced usability, delivery of accurate and high-quality services, reliability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Professional service robots are employed in various industries including medical, defense, rescue and security, agriculture, logistics, construction, and professional cleaning among others, whereas personal service robots are used for domestic and entertainment and leisure purpose.

The demand for industrial robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecasting period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand, and the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries is fueling the growth of industrial robotics market globally.

Scope of the Report

Industrial Robotics By Type

Industrial Robotics

Service Robotics

Industrial Robotics By Segment

Automotive Industry

Electrical/Electronics Industry

Metal Industry

Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry

Food Industry

Others Industry

Unspecified Industry

Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Type

Professional Service Robotics

Personal and Domestic Service Robotics

Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Defence

Agriculture/Field

Logistic

Medical

Exoskeletons

Public Relations Robots

Construction

Mobile Platforms

Inspection

Underwater

Rescue and Security

Cleaning

Others

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Household Robotics

Entertainment and Leisure Robotics

Global Robotics Market – Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis

KUKA AG

Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)

iRobot Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Global Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

3. Global Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

4. Global Robotics Market and Volume Share Analysis

5. Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast

6. Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Share Analysis (2009 – 2022)

7. Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)

8. Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast – By Region and Country Wise Distribution (2010 – 2022)

9. Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)

10. Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)

11. Key Player Analysis (2010 – 2022)

12. Global Service Robotics Market – Growth Drivers

13. Global Service Robotics Market – Challenges

