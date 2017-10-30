Global Robotics Market (Industrial and Service Robotics) and Volume Forecasts to 2022

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Robotics Market (Industrial and Service Robotics) and Volume Forecast to 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The global service robotics market was valued over USD 7 Billion in 2016
Service robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among various professional and personal applications owing to benefits such as enhanced usability, delivery of accurate and high-quality services, reliability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Professional service robots are employed in various industries including medical, defense, rescue and security, agriculture, logistics, construction, and professional cleaning among others, whereas personal service robots are used for domestic and entertainment and leisure purpose.
The demand for industrial robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecasting period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand, and the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries is fueling the growth of industrial robotics market globally.
Scope of the Report
Industrial Robotics By Type
- Industrial Robotics
- Service Robotics
Industrial Robotics By Segment
- Automotive Industry
- Electrical/Electronics Industry
- Metal Industry
- Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry
- Food Industry
- Others Industry
- Unspecified Industry
Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Type
- Professional Service Robotics
- Personal and Domestic Service Robotics
Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment
- Defence
- Agriculture/Field
- Logistic
- Medical
- Exoskeletons
- Public Relations Robots
- Construction
- Mobile Platforms
- Inspection
- Underwater
- Rescue and Security
- Cleaning
- Others
Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment
- Household Robotics
- Entertainment and Leisure Robotics
Global Robotics Market – Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis
- KUKA AG
- Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)
- iRobot Corporation
- Intuitive Surgical
- Nachi-Fujikoshi
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 – 2022)
3. Global Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 – 2022)
4. Global Robotics Market and Volume Share Analysis
5. Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast
6. Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Share Analysis (2009 – 2022)
7. Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)
8. Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast – By Region and Country Wise Distribution (2010 – 2022)
9. Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)
10. Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)
11. Key Player Analysis (2010 – 2022)
12. Global Service Robotics Market – Growth Drivers
13. Global Service Robotics Market – Challenges
