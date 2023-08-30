The demand for rugs and bed textiles is anticipated to increase over the forecast period due to the expansion of the e-commerce industry

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market for rugs and bed textiles was estimated to have acquired US$ 54.2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to advance with a 5.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. By 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 87.5 billion.

Consumer interest in blinds and shades, table lamps, bed linen, carpets and rugs, and other home furnishings goods is growing. One of the key components of home décor is bedding.

Bedrooms seem cozy and inviting thanks to the materials used for bedding. High-end home décor rugs are becoming more and more popular due to its ability to shield floors from harm caused by heavy things, furniture, pet claws, and sharp objects.

Consumers are often concerned about scratch marks, especially on wood floors. Rugs provide the ideal landing cushion, hence enhancing the safety of home floors. They lessen injuries and slips. The growth of the rug and bed textiles market is being aided by the rise in demand for high-end and durable goods.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 54.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 87.5 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 5.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Category, By Material, By Price, By End-use, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Jante Textile, Marvic Textiles, Mittal International, Tisca Austria GmbH, Trident Group, Venus Group, Wasa Ecotextil AB, Natural Textiles Private Limited, Welspun Group

Key Findings of the Market Report

Vendors in the global rugs and bed textile sector may find attractive prospects as spending on interior decoration rises.

Major suppliers now provide handcrafted rugs to meet the soaring demand.

In order to diversify their product offering and raise their market share for rugs and bed textiles, companies have additionally invested in the research and development of new goods.=

From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to have the biggest share, followed by Asia Pacific.

Market Trends for Rugs and Bed Textiles

Global use of e-commerce platforms has increased as a result of the increased penetration of smartphones. Online shopping platforms give customers access to a wide selection of rugs and bedding, in contrast to traditional storefronts where customers have fewer options. It is expected that throughout the forecast period, e-commerce sector expansion would propel the market value for rugs and bed textiles.

High demand for luxury carpets and bed linens on e-commerce sites is a result of rising living standards and disposable cash. E-commerce platforms are providing a range of discounts and promotions to increase their consumer base.

Rugs and Bed Textiles Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the rugs and bed textiles market in different regions. These are:

From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to have the majority of the share, followed by Asia Pacific. Market growth in North America is being driven by an increase in demand for eco-friendly carpets and bedding as well as higher home décor spending.

The growth of the rugs and bed textiles market in Asia Pacific is being driven by an increase in demand for these products through online channels. Through online sales platforms, major rug and bed textile producers in the area are selling affordable items.

Global Rugs and Bed Textiles Market: Key Players

The majority of rug and bed textile businesses engage heavily in the research and development of new goods in order to diversify their product offering. To increase their consumer base, they are supplying high-quality bedding items including pillows, comforters, and blankets in fresh patterns. Manufacturers and suppliers of rugs and bed textiles are working together to increase their regional and global footprint.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global rugs and bed textiles market:

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Jante Textile

Marvic Textiles

Mittal International

Tisca Austria GmbH

Trident Group

Venus Group

Wasa Ecotextil AB

Natural Textiles Private Limited

Welspun Group

Developments by the key players in the global market for rugs and bed textiles are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Williams-Sonoma 2023 They introduced GreenRow as a new home brand that sells goods created with environmentally friendly materials and production techniques.

The new company offers a range of goods, including tableware, carpets, bed linens, and tables. BKS Textiles 2023 They introduced the sustainable bedding line Ekoscious at Heimtextil 2023.

Six collections under the new label are created from various sustainable fibers, including recycled polyester, hemp, traceable organic cotton, linen, and hemp.

Global Rugs and Bed Textiles Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Mattress

Pillow

Bedsheets

Comforter/Bedding Sets

Blankets

Others

By Category

Sustainable

Non-sustainable

By Material

Cotton

Wool

Nylon or Polyester

Bamboo

Silk

Others

By Price

Low

Medium

High

By End-use

Residential

Commercial Hospitals & Nursing Homes Schools & Hostels Restaurants & Cafés Others



By Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Independent Retailers



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

