Rise in adoption of body armor in counter-insurgency, guerrilla warfare, and counter-terrorism operations is expected to generate significant revenues for companies in the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The body armor market was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2031. Body armors made of aramid, steel, and composite ceramic have been widely commercialized for the last few years.

Companies are focusing on materials with high impact resistance, such as UHMW (ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene). Widespread adoption of next-generation ballistic solutions by the army in several countries is estimated to generate significant revenues for companies in the global body armor market.

Rise in research and development activities in lightweight, comfortable, and flexible body armor is poised to augment the market size from 2023 to 2031. Rapid increase in demand for soft body armor and accessories, especially bulletproof vests, is likely to encourage research in a host of materials such as Kevlar and carbon nanotubes. An instance is ongoing initiatives by researchers to develop flexible body armor based on chiton scales.

Steady improvements in standard for the ballistic resistance of body armor in developed countries, an example is NIJ Standard-0101.06, are expected to bolster growth opportunities for companies in the body armor market.

Considerable rise in adoption of ballistic-resistant equipment among law enforcement and correction personnel/officers in developing and developed countries in the last few years has accelerated body armor market development.

Key Findings of Study

Rapid Utilization of Armor Protection Systems in Defense Sector : Surge in demand for sturdy armor protection system among special operations forces is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the body armor market.

Surge in demand for sturdy armor protection system among special operations forces is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the body armor market. Armor made of UHMW is likely to gain traction in modern warfare counter-insurgency, guerrilla warfare, and counter-terrorism operations. Advancement in body armor technologies is expected to boost the market value. Based on application, the defense segment constituted leading share in 2021, and it is projected to expand at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2031 (the forecast period).

Extensive R&D in Lightweight and Flexible Body Armor and Accessories : Introduction of advanced fibers for body armor worn by military personnel is likely to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the body armor market. Companies are unveiling ultra-light ballistic products to increase their market share.

Introduction of advanced fibers for body armor worn by military personnel is likely to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the body armor market. Companies are unveiling ultra-light ballistic products to increase their market share. Rise in usage of stab/ballistic hard panels in modern armor protection systems is anticipated to spur market growth. An example is PRE LABS INC., a Canadian company, offering 6/17 Level IIIA NIJ Certified ballistic armor panels. These panels are significantly lightweight and thin, with improved mobility and comfort for the wearer.

Ongoing research in natural fiber reinforced polymer composite is likely to lead to development of high-end body armor for bullet proof and ballistic applications.

Key Drivers

Steady rise in investments in warfare methods by governments of many countries is a key driver of demand for advanced tactical vests, bulletproof vests, and combat gears.

Surge in number of mass shootings, police shootings, and civil right protests in numerous countries is expected to fuel sales of body armor. Rapid increase in number of first-time gun buyers in developed and developing countries is also likely to propel the demand for body armor.

Increase in focus of manufacturers on commercialization of advanced ballistic protective textile materials is expected to propel the body armor industry. They are focusing on unveiling ballistic protection products with increased comfort and maneuverability, along with usage of lightweight materials.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America accounted for the leading share of the global body armor market in 2021. Rise in threat of terror activities is likely to spur the demand for body armor in the region. Rise in adoption of ballistic protection products, including body armor among law enforcement agencies, especially in the U.S., is estimated to propel the market in North America.

Asia Pacific held 27.00% share of the global market in 2021. The region is likely to witness significant business opportunities in the next few years, fueled by rise in investment in modern warfare technologies by developing countries. India, South Korea, and China are anticipated to record lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

Competition Landscape

Small number of large-scale manufacturers control majority stake in the body armor market.

Prominent companies operating in the market:

ArmorSource LLC

BAE Systems Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Safariland Group

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

MKU Private Ltd.

Sarkar Tactical

Survitec Group Limited

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Body Armor Market Segmentation

Type

Level I

Level II-A

Level II

Level III-A

Level III

Level IV

Product Type

Soft Body Armor

Hard Body Armor

Accessories

Material

Steel

UHMWPE

Aramid

Composite Ceramics Boron Carbide Silicon Carbide Aluminum Carbide Others (Kevlar, Graphene, etc.)



Application

Defense

Law Enforcement Protection

Civilians

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

